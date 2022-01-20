ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Changes Transgender Athlete Participation Policy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday voted in support of a sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation that preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete. The new policy, effective immediately, aligns transgender student-athlete participation for college sports with recent policy changes from the...

Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Mark Emmert
The Key West Citizen

As NIL landscape evolves, administrators like NU AD Alberts tasked with planning for uncertain future

Trev Alberts picked a piece of paper up off of his Memorial Stadium desk and shook it for emphasis. “This is the kind of stuff I’m focused on,” the first-year Nebraska athletic director said. It was an internal memo from his compliance department, printed front and back and marked extensively in highlighter. It contained a series of updates on ongoing litigation in different parts of the country surrounding the rights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC News

NCAA's new trans athlete guidelines sow confusion amid Lia Thomas debate

The NCAA’s new policy for transgender athletes lacks clarity and could be difficult to enforce, advocates on both sides of the issue say. The NCAA updated the policy after weeks of pressure from critics who say it’s unfair for Lia Thomas — a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who broke multiple records at a meet last month — to compete on the women’s swim team. But even though the NCAA appears to have “caved,” as some advocates say, to increasing criticism, the new policy likely won’t affect Thomas’ ability to compete.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

New Illini booster group aims to give University of Illinois athletes’ name, image and likeness deals a do-gooder twist

As the once-taboo, now common practice of paying college athletes continues to spread, a group of University of Illinois boosters aims to give the money chase a do-gooder twist. The Illini Guardians, which launched Thursday, will team up with community organizations so athletes can be paid for conducting camps and making public appearances, co-founder Adam Fleischer said in an interview. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19, Unless They Are Symptomatic

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February. The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests. Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing. “Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”  
NFL
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA

