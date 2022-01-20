NCAA Changes Transgender Athlete Participation Policy

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February. The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests. Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing. “Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”

