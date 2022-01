CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Saturday and was able to contain the fire without spreading to the rest of the home. CHFD reports that on Saturday afternoon firefighters responded to the 400 Block of Belmont Dr. for a dwelling fire. Upon arriving at the location they encountered a small garage fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries and the fire was placed under control quickly. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO