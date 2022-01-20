The Pandemic’s Toll on the Hard of Hearing

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be especially traumatic for the elderly and those with chronic conditions like MS, according to Kubra Yeni, DNP. “Although previous studies have reported that people with MS (PwMS) do not have a higher incidence of COVID-19 infection, more severe disease, or mortality, PwMS with a high incidence of psychiatric symptoms, such as anxiety and depression, are likely to be greatly affected by the fear of coronavirus,” Dr. Yeni said. “Furthermore, sleep problems caused by changing daily routines and increased stress can also worsen anxiety and depression. Therefore, it is expected that fear, anxiety, loneliness, hopelessness, depression, and sleep problems experienced during the pandemic period can negatively affect the QOL of PwMS.”
