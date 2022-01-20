ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pandemic’s Toll on the Hard of Hearing

While most of us are now used to wearing face masks and social distancing, life during the pandemic has been more challenging for those who are hard of hearing. The WHO estimates that 466 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss, a figure that is expected to climb to 900 million...

Nearly two years into a pandemic, it is still too hard to get tested.

By now, Covid protocols everywhere from concert venues to workplaces have become commonplace: Present proof of vaccination and/or a negative test result to enter. At the Weekly, I needed to get tested for Covid-19 after the New Year’s holiday before returning to work in-person – sensible enough. I waited in line at Monterey Regional Airport for a PCR test, as I had done before (only then, before the surge, the line was two people deep, not 200). When it was my turn, an attendant scanned a QR code on my phone screen, I self-swabbed and walked away to wait for test results. Easy, fast. But this time, unlike in the past, my result wasn’t a day or two away; in this case, it was six-and-a-half days away. By the time I received my negative test result, I’d already exceeded the CDC’s advised five-day isolation period – by then, it’s just a matter of anxiety mitigation, no longer controlling the spread of the virus.
MONTEREY, CA
Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
The pandemic’s true death toll: millions more than official counts

You have full access to this article via your institution. Last year’s Day of the Dead marked a grim milestone. On 1 November, the global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic passed 5 million, official data suggested. It has now reached 5.5 million. But that figure is a significant underestimate. Records of excess mortality — a metric that involves comparing all deaths recorded with those expected to occur — show many more people than this have died in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fear of COVID-19 & QOL in Patients With MS

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be especially traumatic for the elderly and those with chronic conditions like MS, according to Kubra Yeni, DNP. “Although previous studies have reported that people with MS (PwMS) do not have a higher incidence of COVID-19 infection, more severe disease, or mortality, PwMS with a high incidence of psychiatric symptoms, such as anxiety and depression, are likely to be greatly affected by the fear of coronavirus,” Dr. Yeni said. “Furthermore, sleep problems caused by changing daily routines and increased stress can also worsen anxiety and depression. Therefore, it is expected that fear, anxiety, loneliness, hopelessness, depression, and sleep problems experienced during the pandemic period can negatively affect the QOL of PwMS.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Speaker to address pandemic's toll on mental health in communities of color, need for tools to cope

Communities of color have not only been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the pandemic also has taken a heavy toll on their mental health in the last two years. Psychologist Rheeda Walker, a professor and behavioral scientist at the University of Houston, said the social restrictions necessitated by the pandemic have ripped away a critical support system for people who are subject to daily discrimination and micro-aggression.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Covid lull is coming

‘WE’RE NOT SURE JUST WHAT THAT MEANS YET’ — After weeks of skyrocketing Omicron cases and feeling like everyone you know, and their brother, has Covid — a surge that has led deaths to surpass 2,100 a day, the highest since early 2021 — experts are saying that a period of reprieve is in sight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH

