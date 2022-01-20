The Pandemic’s Toll on the Hard of Hearing

By now, Covid protocols everywhere from concert venues to workplaces have become commonplace: Present proof of vaccination and/or a negative test result to enter. At the Weekly, I needed to get tested for Covid-19 after the New Year’s holiday before returning to work in-person – sensible enough. I waited in line at Monterey Regional Airport for a PCR test, as I had done before (only then, before the surge, the line was two people deep, not 200). When it was my turn, an attendant scanned a QR code on my phone screen, I self-swabbed and walked away to wait for test results. Easy, fast. But this time, unlike in the past, my result wasn’t a day or two away; in this case, it was six-and-a-half days away. By the time I received my negative test result, I’d already exceeded the CDC’s advised five-day isolation period – by then, it’s just a matter of anxiety mitigation, no longer controlling the spread of the virus.

