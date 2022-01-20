Counting the cost of our decisions

Since divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, MacKenzie Scott has been giving away her fortune faster than any billionaire ever. So much so, the 51-year-old novelist has donated considerably more in the past two years than her ex-husband has in his entire lifetime. According to Forbes, Scott has distributed at least $8.6 billion in less than two years to about 780 charitable groups focused on gender equality, racial justice, public health and more. This amounts to more than 14% of her current net worth—which stands at $53.5 billion as of January 19, 2022—including 10% in a single year. Bezos, on the other hand, has given away roughly $2.1 billion in his entire lifetime; a little over 1% of his $184.8 billion net worth.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO