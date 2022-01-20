(ISC)2 appoints Jon France as CISO

Yali Sassoon, co-founder of Snowplow, discusses what businesses need to consider when it comes to driving value from behavioural data. Behavioural data describes what people (and machines) do. With the birth of smart phones more than a decade ago, and the subsequent development of connected devices like wearables and smart appliances, we now have the opportunity to collect rich, granular, behavioural data, that describes how people perform a growing range of activities, second-by-second and minute-by-minute. These activities include how we work collaboratively with our co-workers (on productivity applications like Microsoft Teams, Atlassian‘s Jira and Slack), how we meet and fall in love (on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble) and how we manage our health and fitness (on apps like Strava and MyFitnessPal), to give just three examples.

