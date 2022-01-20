ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(ISC)2 appoints Jon France as CISO

By Aaron Hurst
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Information System Security Certification Consortium ((ISC)2) has announced the appointment of Jon France as its new CISO. New (ISC)2 CISO France will report directly to CEO Clar Rosso, and will be responsible for leading all cyber security operations while serving as an advocate for security best practices worldwide....

