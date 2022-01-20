Bengals vs. Titans predictions: How experts pick playoff game so far

A week removed from ending a 31-year curse, the Cincinnati Bengals now have a chance to start a streak that could see them to the Super Bowl.

Up first in the divisional round of the playoffs is a trip to Tennessee for a game against the Titans, the AFC’s top seed. Advance past them, and Joe Burrow and Co. head to the AFC title game.

So how are experts picking the game so far? The Bengals are only slight underdogs, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them picked at least some of the time, right?

Here’s how experts are picking the playoff contest so far.

Justin Bales, Pro Football Network

(Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

For Justin Bales at Pro Football Network, the pick is the Titans in 24-21 fashion, though he notes that it all comes down to being able to use Derrick Henry to keep Joe Burrow off the field:

“This is an interesting matchup because Tennessee could be one of the more overrated No. 1 seeds in recent memory, while Cincinnati is one of the hotter teams in the playoffs. The Titans will need to control this game with Henry, keeping Burrow and Co. off the field. That’s easier said than done, though.”

Andrew DeWitt, The Athletic

Syndication: The Enquirer

Things are interesting over at The Athletic, where Andrew DeWitt says coaching will be the biggest factor in a Titans win:

“The Titans don’t make mistakes, and Mike Vrabel is a way better coach than Taylor at this point. It’s great that the Bengals won their first playoff game before Burrow was born, but I think the Titans take care of business in this one. I’m betting on the Titans -3 in this one.”

But six of DeWitt’s colleagues are split right down the middle in picking the game at 3-3.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Syndication: The Enquirer

Pete Prisco at CBS Sports points out that Burrow should probably play well, but that it won’t be enough to fend off a 27-20 loss:

“That line was solid last week, but this is another tough challenge. They have to keep the inside pressure off Burrow. If they can, he will have success throwing it. This will be Burrow’s first road playoff game, which will be a challenge. But I think he will be up to it. He will play well. The problem is the Titans will play better. Henry and the run game key the Titans to the title game.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Bill Bender at Sporting News goes with the Bengals in 27-24 fashion, citing Burrow as the biggest reason for the win:

“It comes down to the Burrow-Chase connection for Cincinnati on offense and whether Trey Hendrickson (concussion) will be available on defense. Burrow showed last week that the moment wasn’t too much for him. Tennessee won’t be easy, and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor will have to pick his spots to be aggressive.”

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports

(Cincinnati Enquirer photo / USA TODAY Network)

Colin Cowherd at FOX Sports says it all comes down to how big the workload is for Derrick Henry: