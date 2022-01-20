ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals vs. Titans predictions: How experts pick playoff game so far

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exeEN_0dr2yibi00

A week removed from ending a 31-year curse, the Cincinnati Bengals now have a chance to start a streak that could see them to the Super Bowl.

Up first in the divisional round of the playoffs is a trip to Tennessee for a game against the Titans, the AFC’s top seed. Advance past them, and Joe Burrow and Co. head to the AFC title game.

So how are experts picking the game so far? The Bengals are only slight underdogs, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them picked at least some of the time, right?

Here’s how experts are picking the playoff contest so far.

Justin Bales, Pro Football Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vy5Lk_0dr2yibi00
(Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

For Justin Bales at Pro Football Network, the pick is the Titans in 24-21 fashion, though he notes that it all comes down to being able to use Derrick Henry to keep Joe Burrow off the field:

“This is an interesting matchup because Tennessee could be one of the more overrated No. 1 seeds in recent memory, while Cincinnati is one of the hotter teams in the playoffs.

The Titans will need to control this game with Henry, keeping Burrow and Co. off the field. That’s easier said than done, though.”

Andrew DeWitt, The Athletic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzRHr_0dr2yibi00
Syndication: The Enquirer

Things are interesting over at The Athletic, where Andrew DeWitt says coaching will be the biggest factor in a Titans win:

“The Titans don’t make mistakes, and Mike Vrabel is a way better coach than Taylor at this point. It’s great that the Bengals won their first playoff game before Burrow was born, but I think the Titans take care of business in this one. I’m betting on the Titans -3 in this one.”

But six of DeWitt’s colleagues are split right down the middle in picking the game at 3-3.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COfDc_0dr2yibi00
Syndication: The Enquirer

Pete Prisco at CBS Sports points out that Burrow should probably play well, but that it won’t be enough to fend off a 27-20 loss:

“That line was solid last week, but this is another tough challenge. They have to keep the inside pressure off Burrow. If they can, he will have success throwing it. This will be Burrow’s first road playoff game, which will be a challenge. But I think he will be up to it. He will play well. The problem is the Titans will play better. Henry and the run game key the Titans to the title game.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMpbh_0dr2yibi00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Bill Bender at Sporting News goes with the Bengals in 27-24 fashion, citing Burrow as the biggest reason for the win:

“It comes down to the Burrow-Chase connection for Cincinnati on offense and whether Trey Hendrickson (concussion) will be available on defense. Burrow showed last week that the moment wasn’t too much for him. Tennessee won’t be easy, and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor will have to pick his spots to be aggressive.”

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsy26_0dr2yibi00
(Cincinnati Enquirer photo / USA TODAY Network)

Colin Cowherd at FOX Sports says it all comes down to how big the workload is for Derrick Henry:

“The Titans are going to win, but I think the line is right. If the line is a field goal, I’d take Tennessee. If it’s 3.5, I’d probably still take the Titans. If it goes to 4 or above, I’d take the Bengals. Ultimately, I think I’d wait on Derrick Henry but at 3.5, I’d take the Titans. But, if you just hold on, you can wait and see where the number goes. If it gets to over 4, then I think Cincinnati is probably the side.”

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dak Prescott Went Viral After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win

Prescott’s name made the rounds on social media Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a second-straight playoff win. Burrow has now won two playoff games in eight days. That’s more than Prescott has won in his entire NFL career. Prescott’s going to be hearing...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
AL.com

Derrick Henry is back for the Titans, and he’s wearing a $5,000 Louis Vuitton zip

For his first game since Oct. 31, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry made an entrance – twice. The former Alabama All-American and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner hadn’t played since suffering a fractured foot against the Indianapolis Colts in a Halloween game. He had been on injured reserve until Friday, when the Titans restored Henry to their active roster.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Colin Cowherd
FanSided

3 Titans who won’t be back after disappointing playoff exit

As the Tennessee Titans enter the offseason, they’ll need to examine some contracts and figure out who they can bring back and who they’ll need to say goodbye to. The Tennessee Titans weren’t able to make it all that far in the playoffs. After snagging the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket and getting a nice bye week to start the postseason, the Titans were unable to generate much of an offense and were eliminated by a young Cincinnati Bengals team, losing 19-16.
NFL
FanSided

Did Titans get screwed over on another Bengals phantom whistle?

The Tennessee Titans may have been robbed of a crucial third-down sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thanks to a phantom whistle. The first controversial play of the divisional round came on what should have been a third-down sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow by the Tennessee Titans‘ pass rush.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Concussion#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#Pro Football Network#Burrow And Co#Cbs Sports
FanSided

Titans backup QB: Fans already want Ryan Tannehill benched

The Tennessee Titans got off to a tough start against the Cincinnati Bengals in their divisional playoff game. Ryan Tannehill is to blame for that. The Bengals didn’t handle the early start much better, considering they turned two appearances in Titans’ territory plus a Tannehill interception into just six points. The Titans defense came up large when it mattered most.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy