Supervisors to hold day-long retreat Jan. 22

The Henrico Board of Supervisors

The Henrico Board of Supervisors will hold its annual retreat Saturday, Jan. 22 to discuss a number of topics in depth and hear from county officials.

The meeting will be held in the county’s western government center, but because of COVID-19, attendance will be limited to county officials involved with the meeting. Members of the public may watch the session through WebEx.

The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature the following sessions:

• 8:35 a.m. – Henrico Schools update;

• 10 a.m. – Economic development strategy;

• 10:45 a.m. – Comprehensive Plan update;

• 12 p.m. – Lunch break;

• 12:45 p.m. – Major utility asset planning;

• 1:45 p.m. – Real property assessments;

• 2:45 p.m. – 2022 bond referendum;

• 4 p.m. – Precursor to budget proposal.