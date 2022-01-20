ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Supervisors to hold day-long retreat Jan. 22

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
The Henrico Board of Supervisors

The Henrico Board of Supervisors will hold its annual retreat Saturday, Jan. 22 to discuss a number of topics in depth and hear from county officials.

The meeting will be held in the county’s western government center, but because of COVID-19, attendance will be limited to county officials involved with the meeting. Members of the public may watch the session through WebEx.

The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature the following sessions:

• 8:35 a.m. – Henrico Schools update;

• 10 a.m. – Economic development strategy;

• 10:45 a.m. – Comprehensive Plan update;

• 12 p.m. – Lunch break;

• 12:45 p.m. – Major utility asset planning;

• 1:45 p.m. – Real property assessments;

• 2:45 p.m. – 2022 bond referendum;

• 4 p.m. – Precursor to budget proposal.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 21, 2022

A delayed opening for county schools and buildings; Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolls out his COVID-19 action plan; Henrico Schools officials pull another book from a school library; an elementary school student wins the HCPS Divisionwide Spelling Bee; new hours for all Virginia ABC stores starting Monday; Henrico supervisors to hold their annual retreat; 12 new state troopers will be assigned to Henrico following their graduation today.
Henrico Citizen

Youngkin urges parents to listen to principals about masks – for now

While parents have been planning how they will defy their school’s masking rules on Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin late Friday urged them to wait. The governor’s executive order, which terminates the statewide health order requiring masks in K-12 schools, goes into effect Monday. Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of Virginia claims that the executive order is unconstitutional.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico appoints Newby to county attorney role

Henrico County has appointed Andrew R. Newby as county attorney. Newby, who currently serves as a deputy county attorney for Henrico, will succeed Joseph T. “Tom” Tokarz, II in the position. Tokarz is retiring after a career of more than 41 years with the County Attorney’s Office, including service in the office’s lead position since August 2020.
Henrico Citizen

Tuckahoe’s O’Bannon elected board chair for the sixth time

The two most tenured members of the Henrico Board of Supervisors will lead it in 2022. The five-member board Jan. 11 elected Tuckahoe District Supervisor Pat O’Bannon as its chairperson and Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton as its vice chair. Both are beginning their 27th years on the board, having first ben elected in 1995. It will be O’Bannon’s sixth term as chirrups during her time in office.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico gas station fined for price-gouging

A Henrico gas station has been fined by Attorney General Mark Herring’s office for price-gouging during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. The Gaskins Road Mobil station, at 3901 Gaskins Road, agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and fines and will refund more than $3,700 in excess profits made from offending sales May 11 and 12, 2021. ON those two days, the station allegedly raised the prices of all three grades of its gasoline between 30% and nearly 38%.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
