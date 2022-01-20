ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coca-Cola's new packaging design is a total mess

By Daniel Piper
Creative Bloq
 3 days ago
It's one of the most ubiquitous and recognisable brands on the planet, and there can't be many people who'd struggle to identify a can of Coke in a line-up of soft drinks. But The Coca-Cola Company's new packaging design almost seems designed to get lost in the crowd. The...

Cowboy from Hell
3d ago

I remember when they attempted to change thier formula to the new coke and almost lost thier company when sells started tanking. It looks like that are at it again.

Jt
2d ago

Let's take one of the most recognizable product logo and change it..if it ain't broke don't fix it.

Charles Baines
1d ago

If they're trying to "simplify" their packaging they failed miserably. The design people at Coke have only succeeded in making the logo almost unreadable, not to mention that their product will be much harder to find because it will blend in with all of the other drinks. Congratulations, you have once again joined the ranks of advertisers who just can't leave success alone.

Coca-Cola's share price continues to outperform, while it is still attractively priced relative to peers. Large cap consumer staples are one of those businesses that fit in with most long-term oriented portfolios. The nature of the sector and the power of brands within it create the perfect combination for steady capital accumulation, without taking significant industry specific risks.
BUSINESS
