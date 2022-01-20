ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Amazon is opening a clothing store next to Nordstrom and JC Penney

Amazon has a new venture outside of e-commerce, cloud computing, content streaming, smart devices, Whole Foods, cashier-less technology or anything else you've come to associate with one of the most successful companies in American history. It's a physical clothing store. Like, you know, a real brick-and-mortar space where you go...
GreenwichTime

Video Gives a First Look at Amazon's High-Tech Clothing Store

For years, Amazon has been asserting itself in the brick-and-mortar grocery space through ventures like Amazon Go and its Whole Foods acquisition. Now the ecommerce giant wants to take care of your clothes, too. On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will be introducing its first-ever physical apparel store in Los...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ABC News

Amazon announces its 1st clothing store: here's what to know

Amazon has expanded in many ways throughout the years, and now the e-commerce giant is launching a brick-and-mortar clothing store. The company announced Thursday that its Amazon Style fashion retail space will open later this year at The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles. The new concept will...
morningbrew.com

With Amazon Style, the company expands to physical clothing stores

Amazon has looked into the future and the future is Kohl’s. The mega corporation announced Thursday that it plans to open its first physical clothing store later this year in sunny Glendale, California. The store, called Amazon Style (a clever combination of the company’s name and the concept of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Malls#The Mall#Ap#The U S#Americana
abc17news.com

GM renovating NY factory so it can make electric motor parts

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend about $154 million to revamp an old factory near Buffalo, New York, so it can make a key part for electric vehicle motors. The automaker says it will add about 230 jobs in Lockport, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Buffalo. The plant will build stator modules, which create a magnetic field to turn motors in new electric trucks and SUVs. The company also will buy and install new equipment. Currently the Lockport plant has about 1,500 workers who make radiators, condensers, heater cores and other parts for internal combustion engines. The new positions would be filled between 2023 and 2026. Renovation will begin immediately. The plant built in 1910 will continue to build combustion engine parts.
LOCKPORT, NY
abc17news.com

The pitchforks are out for Kohl’s

Kohl’s can’t catch a break from Wall Street. For the second time in as many months and third time in a year, an activist investor is putting pressure on the department store chain to make changes or sell the company. Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which owns about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS New York

FDNY Reminds New Yorkers To Use Space Heaters Safely As Temperatures Dip

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home. The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater. It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022 Here are some tips: Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials. Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep. .@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022 A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy