After Navient settlement, some hope for clearer, easier student loan process

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of last week’s $1.85 billion settlement between student-loan servicer Navient and attorneys general across the country, some financial aid officials at local colleges are hopeful that...

Pa. Nursing Loan Forgiveness Program’s Popularity Outstrips Available Funding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Applications are now open for student loan relief for nurses in Pennsylvania — but there’s a problem with demand badly outweighing funding. That’s what Pennsylvania lawmakers are saying about the one-time student loan forgiveness program. Funding is aimed at eligible nurses for up to $7,500 in debt reduction. Applications are open through March 1, 2022 — but the program has already drawn more than 4,800 applications. Assuming that each eligible nurse qualifies for the maximum amount of loan forgiveness, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency says only 666 nurses will receive relief. Board members are now calling on lawmakers to increase funding for the program. Governor Wolf is among those calling for an increase in funding. The goal of the program is to provide loan relief to nurses, in hopes it convinces them to stay in Pennsylvania and not take jobs in other states.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
More Than 9K Marylanders Will Receive Student Loan Tax Credit, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 9,000 Marylanders with student loan debt will receive tax credits to put toward their balance, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday. Nearly $9 million was awarded, with 5,145 applicants who attended in-state institutions receiving a $1,067 credit and 4,010 applicants who attended out-of-state institutions receiving a $875 credit, the governor’s office said. Since launching in 2017, more than 40,600 residents have received a credit through the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program, and the state has dispersed nearly $41 million, according to Hogan’s office. “Programs such as this allow for greater opportunities for our students and expanded...
MARYLAND STATE
WGCL News — Navient To Cancel Some Student Loans

Hoosiers with student loans held by Navient may get some relief. Last week the student loan server agreed to pay $1.85 billion to approximately 66,000 borrowers in 39 states – including Indiana. The company was accused of unfair and deceptive practices for student loan services. In addition to canceling...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
INCOME TAX
