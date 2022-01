News Bites for January 18... ...The YEA Networks-syndicated “The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show” returns to the Amarillo market via Townsquare Media hot AC “Mix 94.1” KMXJ. The program has been heard in the market for more than 20 years and was most recently on Cumulus Media rhythmic CHR “93.1 The Beat” KOIZ, until the end of the year. “We’re proud to be a longtime partner with Yea and KKMS,” Senior VP/Content and Programming Kurt Johnson said in a release. “Proven winners for a long time. I love the excellent service and our listeners and clients love the show.” With the arrival of the program on KMXJ, Charlie Hardin and Melissa Barnett move to classic hits sister “98.7 The Bomb” KPRF.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO