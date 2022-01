Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. But the win might have been costly for Boston, which lost winger Brad Marchand to an apparent right shoulder injury in the second period when he was hit from behind into the boards by Garnet Hathaway — a “cheap” play that left the Bruins angry postgame.

