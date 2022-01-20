ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Phosphodiesterase 4D promotes angiotensin II-induced hypertension in mice via smooth muscle cell contraction

By Tianfei Fan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypertension is a common chronic disease, which leads to cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, and its prevalence is increasing. The cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-protein kinase A (PKA) pathway participates in multiple cardiovascular diseases. Phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4 has been shown to regulate PKA activity via cAMP specific hydrolysis. However, whether PDE4-cAMP-PKA pathway influences hypertension remains...

PD-L1 interacts with Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin and form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer stem cell expansion

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) drive tumor initiation, progression, metastasis, and drug resistance. We report here that programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) is constitutively expressed in cancer cells to maintain and expand CSC through a novel mechanism in addition to promoting cancer cell immune evasion. We discovered that PD-L1 interacts with receptor Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin signaling and increase Î²-catenin-targeted gene expression, such as a putative stem cell marker leucine-rich-repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5. Blockage of PD-L1 function, using a specific small hairpin RNA or a specific antibody, inhibits disease progression by reducing the CSC population in both colorectal and breast tumors. Moreover, Î²-catenin conversely regulates PD-L1 expression through a Î²-catenin complex binding site in the PD-L1 promoter. Our discoveries reveal that besides assistant tumor cell immune escaping, PD-L1 and Î²-catenin signaling form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer progression through CSC maintenance and expansion.
Loss of circadian gene Timeless induces EMT and tumor progression in colorectal cancer via Zeb1-dependent mechanism

The circadian gene Timeless (TIM) provides a molecular bridge between circadian and cell cycle/DNA replication regulatory systems and has been recently involved in human cancer development and progression. However, its functional role in colorectal cancer (CRC), the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, has not been fully clarified yet. Here, the analysis of two independent CRC patient cohorts (total 1159 samples) reveals that loss of TIM expression is an unfavorable prognostic factor significantly correlated with advanced tumor stage, metastatic spreading, and microsatellite stability status. Genome-wide expression profiling, in vitro and in vivo experiments, revealed that TIM knockdown induces the activation of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) program. Accordingly, the analysis of a large set of human samples showed that TIM expression inversely correlated with a previously established gene signature of canonical EMT markers (EMT score), and its ectopic silencing promotes migration, invasion, and acquisition of stem-like phenotype in CRC cells. Mechanistically, we found that loss of TIM expression unleashes ZEB1 expression that in turn drives the EMT program and enhances the aggressive behavior of CRC cells. Besides, the deranged TIM-ZEB1 axis sets off the accumulation of DNA damage and delays DNA damage recovery. Furthermore, we show that the aggressive and genetically unstable 'CMS4 colorectal cancer molecular subtype' is characterized by a lower expression of TIM and that patients with the combination of low-TIM/high-ZEB1 expression have a poorer outcome. In conclusion, our results as a whole suggest the engagement of an unedited TIM-ZEB1 axis in key pathological processes driving malignant phenotype acquisition in colorectal carcinogenesis. Thus, TIM-ZEB1 expression profiling could provide a robust prognostic biomarker in CRC patients, supporting targeted therapeutic strategies with better treatment selection and patients' outcomes.
Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
PKCÎ²II phosphorylates ACSL4 to amplify lipid peroxidation to induce ferroptosis

The accumulation of lipid peroxides is recognized as a determinant of the occurrence of ferroptosis. However, the sensors and amplifying process of lipid peroxidation linked to ferroptosis remain obscure. Here we identify PKCÎ²II as a critical contributor of ferroptosis through independent genome-wide CRISPR"“Cas9 and kinase inhibitor library screening. Our results show that PKCÎ²II senses the initial lipid peroxides and amplifies lipid peroxidation linked to ferroptosis through phosphorylation and activation of ACSL4. Lipidomics analysis shows that activated ACSL4 catalyses polyunsaturated fatty acid-containing lipid biosynthesis and promotes the accumulation of lipid peroxidation products, leading to ferroptosis. Attenuation of the PKCÎ²II"“ACSL4 pathway effectively blocks ferroptosis in vitro and impairs ferroptosis-associated cancer immunotherapy in vivo. Our results identify PKCÎ²II as a sensor of lipid peroxidation, and the lipid peroxidation"“PKCÎ²II"“ACSL4 positive-feedback axis may provide potential targets for ferroptosis-associated disease treatment.
#Muscle Contraction#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Cell Biology#Mice#Phosphodiesterase 4d#Pka#Ampk#Mlc#Smc#Bp#Ec
Role of fibrosarcoma-induced CD11b myeloid cells and tumor necrosis factor-Î± in B cell responses

The role of B cells in the anti-tumor immune response remains controversial. An increase in the number of B cells in the peripheral blood of some tumor patients has been associated with poor immunotherapy efficacy. However, the mechanism leading to the generation of these cells is not well-described. Using a fibrosarcoma model, we show that intraperitoneal administration of a xenogeneic antigen in tumor-bearing mice evokes large increases in antigen-specific serum immunoglobulin formation compared to tumor-naÃ¯ve mice. An inability of tumor-bearing mice to induce enhanced antibody production after myeloid cell depletion suggests the antibody responses are CD11b+ myeloid cell-dependent. In vitro, CD11b+ myeloid cells promoted B cell proliferation, activation, and survival. High levels of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-Î± were produced by CD11b+ cells, and TNF-Î± blockade inhibited B cell responses. CD11b+ cells appear to be important promoters of B cell responses and targeting B cells may increase the efficacy of immunotherapy in tumor-bearing hosts.
OCT4-induced oligodendrocyte progenitor cells promote remyelination and ameliorate disease

The generation of human oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) may be therapeutically valuable for human demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Here, we report the direct reprogramming of human somatic cells into expandable induced OPCs (iOPCs) using a combination of OCT4 and a small molecule cocktail. This method enables generation of A2B5+ (an early marker for OPCs) iOPCs within 2 weeks retaining the ability to differentiate into MBP-positive mature oligodendrocytes. RNA-seq analysis revealed that the transcriptome of O4+ iOPCs was similar to that of O4+ OPCs and ChIP-seq analysis revealed that putative OCT4-binding regions were detected in the regulatory elements of CNS development-related genes. Notably, engrafted iOPCs remyelinated the brains of adult shiverer mice and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mice with MOG-induced 14 weeks after transplantation. In conclusion, our study may contribute to the development of therapeutic approaches for neurological disorders, as well as facilitate the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying glial development.
PLOD3 regulates the expression of YAP1 to affect the progression of non-small cell lung cancer via the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway

Procollagen-lysine, 2-oxoglutarate 5-dioxygenase (PLOD3) is a crucial oncogene in human lung cancer, whereas protein kinase C Î´ (PKCÎ´) acts as a tumor suppressor. In this study, we aimed to explore the regulation by PLOD3 on the expression of YAP1 to affect the progression of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) via the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway. We found that PLOD3, CDK1, and YAP1 were highly expressed, while LIMD1 was poorly expressed in NSCLC tissues. Mechanistic investigation demonstrated that silencing PLOD3 promoted the cleavage of PKCÎ´ in a caspase-dependent manner to generate a catalytically active fragment cleaved PKCÎ´, enhanced phosphorylation levels of CDK1, and LIMD1 but suppressed nuclear translocation of YAP1. Furthermore, functional experimental results suggested that loss of PLOD3 led to increased phosphorylation levels of CDK1 and LIMD1 and downregulated YAP1, thereby suppressing the proliferation, colony formation, cell cycle entry, and resistance to apoptosis of NSCLC cells in vitro and inhibiting tumor growth in vivo. Taken together, these results show that PLOD3 silencing activates the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway to prevent the progression of NSCLC, thus providing novel insight into molecular targets for treating NSCLC.
PGK1 represses autophagy-mediated cell death to promote the proliferation of liver cancer cells by phosphorylating PRAS40

Autophagy predominantly promotes cell survival by recycling cell components, while it kills cells in specific contexts. Cell death related to autophagy plays important roles in multiple physiological and pathological situations including tumorigenesis, and the mechanism needs to be defined further. PRAS40 was found to be crucial in various cancers, and phosphorylation was reported to be involved in autophagy inhibition in monocytes. However, the detailed role of PRAS40 in autophagy and the relationship to tumorigenesis remain largely unknown. Herein we screened the binding partners of PRAS40, and found that PRAS40 interacted with Phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1). PGK1 phosphorylated PRAS40 at Threonine 246, which could be inhibited by blocking the interaction. Both in vitro and in vivo results revealed that PRAS40 mediated PGK1-induced cell growth. By tracing the mechanism, we found that PGK1 suppressed autophagy-mediated cell death, in which PRAS40 was crucial. Thus PGK1 phosphorylates PRAS40 to repress autophagy-mediated cell death under normoxia, promoting cellular proliferation. The binding of PGK1 to PRAS40 was transferred to Beclin1 under hypoxia, resulting in the increase of Beclin1 phosphorylation. These results suggest a novel model of tumorigenesis, in which PGK1 switches between repressing autophagy-mediated cell death via PRAS40 and inducing autophagy through Beclin1 according to the environmental oxygen level. Our study is anticipated to be able to offer novel insights in understanding PGK1/PRAS40 signaling hyperactivated cancers.
Demethylase JMJD2D induces PD-L1 expression to promote colorectal cancer immune escape by enhancing IFNGR1-STAT3-IRF1 signaling

Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) is an important immunosuppressive molecule highly expressed on the surface of cancer cells. IFNÎ³ triggered cancer cell immunosuppression against CD8+ T cell surveillance via up-regulation of PD-L1. Histone demethylase JMJD2D promotes colorectal cancer (CRC) progression; however, the role of JMJD2D in cancer immune escape is unknown. Here, we report that both PD-L1 and JMJD2D are frequently overexpressed in human CRC specimens with a significant positive correlation. Genetic ablation of JMJD2D in CRC cells attenuated the expression of PD-L1 and stalled tumor growth in mice, accompanied by the elevated number and effector function of tumor infiltrating CD8+ T cells. Mechanistically, JMJD2D coactivated SP-1 to promote the expression of IFNGR1, which elevated STAT3-IRF1 signaling and promoted PD-L1 expression. Again, JMJD2D is a major coactivator for STAT3-IRF1 axis to enhance PD-L1 transcription in a demethylation activity dependent manner. Furthermore, pharmacological inhibition of JMJD2D conduced to improve the anti-tumor efficacy of PD-L1 antibody as demonstrated by slower tumor growth and higher infiltration and function of CD8+ T cells in the combination of JMJD2D inhibitor 5-c-8HQ and PD-L1 antibody group compared with monotherapy with either agent. These results demonstrate that JMJD2D promotes CRC immune escape by enhancing PD-L1 expression to inhibit the activation and tumor infiltration of CD8+ T cells; targeting JMJD2D has the potential role in promoting the efficacy of anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy.
LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized that a high-fat high-fructose diet (HFD-HF) during pregnancy would increase the risk for obesity via lncRNA-Sirtuin pathways.
The anti-aging factor Klotho protects against acquired long QT syndrome induced by uremia and promoted by fibroblast growth factor 23

BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 14 (2022) Cite this article. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is associated with increased propensity for arrhythmias. In this context, ventricular repolarization alterations have been shown to predispose to fatal arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. Between mineral bone disturbances in CKD patients, increased fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 23 and decreased Klotho are emerging as important effectors of cardiovascular disease. However, the relationship between imbalanced FGF23-Klotho axis and the development of cardiac arrhythmias in CKD remains unknown.
High glucose concentrations induce oxidative stress by inhibiting Nrf2 expression in rat MÃ¼ller retinal cells in vitro

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes. Several studies have implicated oxidative stress as a fundamental factor in the progression of the disease. The nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is one of the main regulators of redox homeostasis. Glia MÃ¼ller cells (MC) maintain the structural and functional stability of the retina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of high glucose concentrations on reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and Nrf2 expression levels in rat MC. MC were incubated with normal (NG; 5Â mM) or high glucose (HG; 25Â mM) for different times. Incubation with HG increased ROS levels from 12 to 48Â h but did not affect cell viability. However, exposure to 3Â h of HG caused a transient decrease Nrf2 levels. At that time, we also observed a decrease in the mRNA expression of Nrf2 target genes, glutathione levels, and catalase activity, all of which increased significantly beyond initial levels after 48Â h of incubation. HG exposure leads to an increase in the p65 subunit of nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-kB) levels, and its target genes. These results suggest that high glucose concentrations lead to alteration of the redox regulatory capacity of Nrf2 mediated by NF-kB regulation.
Vespakinin-M, a natural peptide from Vespa magnifica, promotes functional recovery in stroke mice

Acute ischemic stroke triggers complex systemic pathological responses for which the exploration of drug resources remains a challenge. Wasp venom extracted from Vespa magnifica (Smith, 1852) is most commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis as well as neurological disorders. Vespakinin-M (VK), a natural peptide from wasp venom, has remained largely unexplored for stroke. Herein, we first confirmed the structure, stability, toxicity and distribution of VK as well as its penetration into the blood"“brain barrier. VK (150 and 300"‰Âµg/kg, i.p.) was administered to improve stroke constructed by middle cerebral artery occlusion in mice. Our results indicate that VK promote functional recovery in mice after ischemia stroke, including an improvement of neurological impairment, reduction of infarct volume, maintenance of blood-brain barrier integrity, and an obstruction of the inflammatory response and oxidative stress. In addition, VK treatment led to reduced neuroinflammation and apoptosis associated with the activation of PI3K"“AKT and inhibition of IÎºBÎ±"“NF-ÎºB signaling pathways. Simultaneously, we confirmed that VK can combine with bradykinin receptor 2 (B2R) as detected by molecular docking, the B2R antagonist HOE140 could counteract the neuro-protective effects of VK on stroke in mice. Overall, targeting the VK"“B2R interaction can be considered as a practical strategy for stroke therapy.
New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
Prevalence and natural history of schwannomas in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2): the influence of pathogenic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study explores the natural history of vestibular, trigeminal and lower cranial nerve schwannomas (VS, TS, LCNS) in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), to understand how pathogenic variants (PVs) of the NF2 gene affect tumour burden and growth rate, viaÂ a retrospective analysis of a UK NF2 centre database and imaging. VS, TS and LCNS location and size were measured in accordance with a standardised protocol. PVs were categorised in accordance with the UK NF2 Genetic Severity Score (GSS). 153 patients (age 5"“82) had 458 schwannomas, of which 362 were previously untreated comprising: 204 VS, 93 TS, and 65 LCNS (IX, X, XI). 322 schwannomas had sequential imaging allowing growth rate analysis with a mean follow-up of 45 months. VS were universally present, and bilateral in 146/153 cases. 65% of tumours grew >2"‰mm during the study period at mean rate 2.0"‰mm/year. Significant association was found between increasing GSS and growth rate. TS occurred in 66/153 patients (bilateral in 27/153); 31% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.8"‰mm/yr). Significant increase in tumour prevalence was noted with increasing GSS. LCNS were found in 47/153 patients (bilateral in 19/153); 27% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.9"‰mm/yr). The trend for increased prevalence with increasing GSS did not reach significance. VS growth rate was significantly influenced by GSS and they were much more likely to grow than TS and LCNS. TS prevalence also correlated with increasing GSS.
Enrichment of the exocytosis protein STX4 in skeletal muscle remediates peripheral insulin resistance and alters mitochondrial dynamics via Drp1

Mitochondrial dysfunction is implicated in skeletal muscle insulin resistance. Syntaxin 4 (STX4) levels are reduced in human diabetic skeletal muscle, and global transgenic enrichment of STX4 expression improves insulin sensitivity in mice. Here, we show that transgenic skeletal muscle-specific STX4 enrichment (skmSTX4tg) in mice reverses established insulin resistance and improves mitochondrial function in the context of diabetogenic stress. Specifically, skmSTX4tg reversed insulin resistance caused by high-fat diet (HFD) without altering body weight or food consumption. Electron microscopy of wild-type mouse muscle revealed STX4 localisation at or proximal to the mitochondrial membrane. STX4 enrichment prevented HFD-induced mitochondrial fragmentation and dysfunction through a mechanism involving STX4-Drp1 interaction and elevated AMPK-mediated phosphorylation at Drp1 S637, which favors fusion. Our findings challenge the dogma that STX4 acts solely at the plasma membrane, revealing that STX4 localises at/proximal to and regulates the function of mitochondria in muscle. These results establish skeletal muscle STX4 enrichment as a candidate therapeutic strategy to reverse peripheral insulin resistance.
A novel STING agonist-adjuvanted pan-sarbecovirus vaccine elicits potent and durable neutralizing antibody and T cell responses in mice, rabbits and NHPs

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants and potentially other highly pathogenic sarbecoviruses in the future highlights the need for pan-sarbecovirus vaccines. Here, we discovered a new STING agonist, CF501, and found that CF501-adjuvanted RBD-Fc vaccine (CF501/RBD-Fc) elicited significantly stronger neutralizing antibody (nAb) and T cell responses than Alum- and cGAMP-adjuvanted RBD-Fc in mice. Vaccination of rabbits and rhesus macaques (nonhuman primates, NHPs) with CF501/RBD-Fc elicited exceptionally potent nAb responses against SARS-CoV-2 and its nine variants and 41 S-mutants, SARS-CoV and bat SARSr-CoVs. CF501/RBD-Fc-immunized hACE2-transgenic mice were almost completely protected against SARS-CoV-2 challenge, even 6 months after the initial immunization. NHPs immunized with a single dose of CF501/RBD-Fc produced high titers of nAbs. The immunized macaques also exhibited durable humoral and cellular immune responses and showed remarkably reduced viral load in the upper and lower airways upon SARS-CoV-2 challenge even at 108 days post the final immunization. Thus, CF501/RBD-Fc can be further developed as a novel pan-sarbecovirus vaccine to combat current and future outbreaks of sarbecovirus diseases.
