Coming soon is a major tribute release of Lustmords 2008 [OTHER] album, which will be titled The Other, which will also include two remix albums, [THE DARK PLACES OF THE EARTH] and [B E Y O N D]. This will be a 9 LP and 5 CD box set. The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed], will also be released for those fans who are on a budget, but don’t want to miss out on all the fun. The album will feature Ulver, Enslaved, Godflesh, Zola Jesus, Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Steve Von Till, Ihsahn, Jaye Jayle, Jo Quail, Spotlights, Jonas Renkse, Hackedepicciotto, Mono, The Ocean, Arabrot and Crown, all wrapped together for a new listening experience. You can see the tracklist below. Click here for more information.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO