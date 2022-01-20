Crisis Pro Rubenstein Denies Smear Job on Black

Chicago Public Media, which owns the city’s NPR outlet, WBEZ, is set to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times on Jan 31. Upon completion of the deal, the Sun-Times will join WBEZ as a not-for-profit subsidiary of Chicago Public Media. WBEZ and the Sun-Times will maintain separate newsrooms, though they are expected to share content across platforms. Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright will remain in her position, reporting to Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog. The Sun-Times, whose list of past owners includes Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, was sold to an investor group for $1 in 2017. In addition to current lead investor Michael Sacks, investors in the new organization include the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Pritzker Traubert Foundation. “This is an important step to grow and strengthen local journalism in Chicago,” said Moog.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO