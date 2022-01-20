ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Epstein

Crisis Pro Rubenstein Denies Smear Job on Black

By Jane Genova
" ... [Leon Black] has accused his former partner and Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris of being behind a 'malicious' campaign to take him down... [and] alleges Harris worked with public relations specialist Steven Rubenstein to seed stories in the media about Black’s past business ties with sex offender...

