Columbus, OH

2022 Rogue Record Breaker Online Qualifier Events Announced

By Phil Blechman
barbend.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic (ASC) has a roster of 10 elite strongmen and an official list of five events they will compete in on March 4-5, 2022, in Columbus, OH. However, that won’t be the only strongman action at the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival (ASF). The Rogue Record Breakers (RRB)...

barbend.com

