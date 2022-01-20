fuboTV Is Raising the RSN Fee In New England

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s SmackDown tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods copped Friday’s largest audience. Shark Tank this week drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week, while Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.6) did same. Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.9 mil/0.4) and Magnum P.I. (5.2 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo, Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.5) was steady. The CW’s Nancy Drew, ahead of next week’s finale, drew its best audience (500K) since last season’s 12th episode, while matching its season high in the demo (with a full-throated 0.1). Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO