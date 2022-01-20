ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fuboTV Is Raising the RSN Fee In New England

By Alexander Maxham
Android Headlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports are expensive, of course, that’s something that everyone knows already. But fuboTV is about to make sports even more expensive for its subscribers in New England. It is now raising the RSN fee to $8.99 per month for those in the New England area for NESN and NBC Sports...

