Sony have launched their annual PlayStation Wrap Up site which allows you to see just how much time you spent on your PS4 and PS5 during 2021. The site summarise your total playtime (955 hours for me!) and them breaks things down further. You can see your totally time split between PS4 and PS5, how long you played online, the number of days you turned on your console, and how many hours spent using PlayStation VR. You also get to see how many different games you played and the time split between them.My number one game is Destiny 2 with 644 hours but there’s a surprise in second place as I seem to have played 53 hours of Days Gone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO