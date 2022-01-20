ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PR's Top Pros Talk: Lindsay Singleton

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the highly polarized state of American culture, ROKK Soutions managing director Lindsay Singleton says she believes that brands can—and should—take a bipartisan approach in their communications around public affairs. "If you really look back historically, most of the progress that has been made in our country...

www.odwyerpr.com

ECONOMY
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Horizon Media Names Smith-Wilson Chief Marketing & Equity Officer

Horizon Media names Latraviette Smith-Wilson chief marketing and equity officer, a newly created role, effective Feb. 14. Smith-Wilson comes to Horizon from Essence Communications, where she most recently served as chief strategy & engagement officer. She was previously SVP, communications & strategy at Sundial Brands, senior advisor to the president & CEO at the National Urban League and VP p, global diversity & inclusion at American Express. In her new post, Smith-Wilson will serve on the Horizon executive board and global task force as well as lead its marketing committee. “Beyond her track record of successes, her engaging leadership style, and the platform and recognitions she’s earned, Latraviette brings a transformative nature; she’s an exceptional addition as we continue to drive industry change,” said Horizon Media founder and CEO Bill Koenigsberg.
BUSINESS
prdaily.com

Predictions from the trenches: What can PR pros expect in 2022?

As we close the chapter on 2021 and move into 2022, it’s time to take a beat to reflect on the whirlwind of the last two years. At Dotted Line Communications, we are looking to internalize how the PR industry has changed, and what we as an agency should be ready for.
ECONOMY
EDUCATION
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: FleishmanHillard Hires Plonner for Financial/Professional Services Post

FleishmanHillard hires Kirsten Plonner as global managing director of financial and professional services, a newly created role. Plonner was most recently president at FiComm Partners. Before that, she was director of strategic media and communications for Fidelity Investments and a vice president at both FH and Weber Shandwick. In her new role, she will work with regional leaders who have built relationships and teams serving the agency's financial and professional services clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. "Kirsten's extensive experience in multiple segments of the financial services industry, combined with her work with media and as a strategist have equipped her with the skills needed to help our financial and professional services clients navigate the complexities of this moment," said FH global COO and president Americas J.J. Carter.
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

Open Pitch Rates Slipped in `21

Journalists opened email pitches far less often in 2021 than they did in 2020, according to a new report issued by PR software company Propel. According to the Q1 2022 Propel Media Barometer, open rates dropped from 38.81 percent in 2020 to 28.45 percent last year, a decline of 37 percent. Response rates saw a similar drop, dipping from 5.21 percent in 2020 to 3.53 percent in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
COLLEGES
odwyerpr.com

Creating a Resilient Culture

Katherine Bosley, Angela Hoague and Kylie Munnelly co-authored this article. When leaders confront challenges, numerous competing imperatives can get in the way of effective decision-making and can also have an outsized impact on reputation and brand. An organization’s culture plays a large role in determining outcomes. At mission-critical moments—whether it’s...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CEDAR FALLS, IA
prweek.com

Edelman’s Judy John named Cannes Lions PR jury president

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Edelman global chief creative officer Judy John as PR Lions jury president for the 2022 edition of the festival. In 2019, Edelman named John as its first global chief creative officer as the firm pushed further into creative services....
ECONOMY
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Praytell Recruits Bishop, Newark for Creative Posts

Praytell hires Brianna Bishop as SVP, creative strategy and Chris Newkirk as SVP, creative. Both are based in New York City. Bishop comes to the agency from Golin, where she served as creative director. She was previously a VP, creative at Taylor. At Praytell, Bishop is primarily tasked with leading the agency’s creative strategy group spearheading creative work for Destination Canada. Newkirk was also most recently at Golin, leading earned-first concept development and content creation for brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Nutella. He has also been New York head of creative at TBWAThe Integer Group and a creative director at SapientRazorfish. In his new post, he will lead Praytell’s portfolio of integrated campaign work, including all creative work for a major Electrify America campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
odwyerpr.com

Accounts in Transit: Weinbach Group Lands Miami-Dade Dept. of Cultural Affairs

The Weinbach Group will handle PR duties for the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. The firm will serve multiple entities within the County’s cultural arts department, including the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, and the newly renovated African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City. With a $53 million operating budget, the department presents hundreds of performances each year. “As we prepare for a post-pandemic world, we require a communications partner with far-reaching capabilities to make sure South Floridians know that they can fully engage in the arts again,” said Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs director Michael Spring, “The Weinbach Group has demonstrated itself to have those capabilities.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
odwyerpr.com

Longacre Square, Edelman Work Battle for Kohl's

Longacre Square Partners is handling media for Macellum Advisors GP's run at Kohl’s retail chain, a company it claims is in need of necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements. Edelman works for Kohl’s. Shares of Kohl’s are trading at $47.68. They have traded in a 52-week range of...
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

How Data Tell the Real Crisis Story

For any organization that’s been the subject of an unfavorable news story or social media thread, it can, in the moment, feel like a tree just fell on your house. Communications leaders can relate with the familiar rhythm of a breaking event: The link is forwarded to you by countless colleagues and peers. Your Twitter notifications light up with what feels like an endless array of posts. There may even be follow-up inquiries from reporters, customers or employees.
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Lawrence Dances to Samba TV

Samba TV, a tech company that lets brands and customers measure streaming engagement, hires Roku head of platform communications Dallas Lawrence as SVP and head of communications and brand, a newly created position. At Roku, Lawrence led all programming communications. He has also served as chief communications and brand officer at adverstising tech company OpenX and was world-wide managing director and global practice chair at Burson-Marsteller’s global digital practice. In addition, Lawrence was a spokesperson for the George W. Bush administration during the Iraq war.
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: French/West/Vaughan Ups Pilewski, Goodwin-Fullerton

French/West/Vaughan promotes Jenny Pilewski to executive vice president and Brooke Goodwin-Fullerton to senior vice president at CGPR, the agency’s Greater Boston office. Pilewski has been with FWV since 2004, most recently serving as senior vice president. She leads integrated marketing strategies across the agency for clients in the apparel, footwear and retail sectors, as well as overseeing campaigns for municipalities and governments, real estate developers, non-profits, and B2B and technology clients. Goodwin-Fullerton was previously a vice president at CGPR. She has also served as head of strategic partnerships and experiential marketing at the National Diamond Council and director of public relations at Garnier, a brand that is part of L’Oréal.
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

A 2022 Wish: Plan To Manage Your Crisis Risks

How can we explain why many companies and organizations that routinely create operations management plans to deal with major business risks often fall short when it comes to creating workable crisis communications plans to anticipate and manage these situations?. In 2021, we’ve all watched an array of crisis situations play...
ECONOMY

