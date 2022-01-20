Storybooks To Help Children Build Resilience

There’s something so special about the smiles that kids bring to our lives, especially when they are shared with extended family members and friends. From playing games and drawing to reading books and solving puzzles, the fun families and loved ones have together is so important. Yet staying connected to our loved ones, especially those that live far away, is tough. Families who live or spend time far from each other have long understood how technology can act as a connective thread.

