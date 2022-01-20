ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storybooks To Help Children Build Resilience

tmj4.com
 3 days ago

These past few years have been tough on families everywhere, and now more than ever, it is important for families and providers to help children build resilience and healthy communities together....

www.tmj4.com

WATE

Tips for helping children sick with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the community-wide spread of COVID-19 high in our area, many kids are at home sick with the virus leaving parents looking for the best way to care for them. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital says that staying home when sick is extremely important. While a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

New program to build communication skills in children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Setting your child up for academic success. That’s the goal of a new program at the Germantown Library. It’s called the Language Environment Analysis, also known as LENA. It was made possible through a partnership with the University of Memphis. Through the program, parents...
MEMPHIS, TN
henryford.com

How To Help Your Children Process Traumatic Events

Children tend to live in a narrower environment than adults—one that mainly consists of school and home—whereas adults have a wider environment and perspective. This is one reason why children process events differently than adults. “When children see or hear something bad that’s happened, they see it as their whole environment being impacted,” says Hanna Cook, LMSW, a pediatric psychotherapist with Henry Ford Health System.
KIDS
The Free Press

Resilience methods can help cope with COVID

Thad Shunkwiler’s education and profession as a teacher and therapist have helped prepare him to survive and thrive in the challenges that have come with the pandemic. But like the rest of us, he still had to endure the disruption and sadness that COVID-19 has caused. For him, this...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storybooks#Sesame Workshop#Resiliency#Sesame Street#Unitedhealthcare
saportareport.com

The Importance of Building and Measuring Resilience in Our Community

As we look back on the last two years, everyone has experienced challenges. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue their impact through 2029. Families First knows the families we serve were already hurting, and their trauma has been made worse during the pandemic.
kusi.com

Saved In America is helping locate missing and exploited children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Day, and here is how you can help exploited kids. Saved In America is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers working to assist parents and law enforcement to locate missing, runaway, and exploited children. Stephanie...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodge City Daily Globe

Department for Children & Families focuses on building safety

Change equals opportunity. Through the many positive changes that have occurred within the Department for Children and Families since 2019, numerous children and families across Kansas have experienced positive outcomes. With the roll out of Families First Prevention grants and the implementation of the Kansas Practice Model, DCF’s focus has...
KIDS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Meet Holly: A resilient, strong woman who hopes to make a difference for foster children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Not enough foster homes or adoptive families in Central Florida means a lot of children end up living in group homes without that family setting, and must begin adulthood without that support system. Today in our forever family series we want to introduce you to a resilient and strong young woman. Holly aged out of the system and decided to join Florida Youth Shine a youth run organization that empowers young people in and out of care to advocate for themselves in their communities. She is pursuing social work and is hoping to protect and serve children in foster care.
ADVOCACY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A trauma program is now helping Pre-K children

A local non-profit is addressing trauma with children and is helping school districts understand childhood trauma. The message is really for everyone, not just parents. Founder of Connected Kids, Barbara Sorrels started her non-profit in 2016 where she’s helped families, foster parents and school districts handle children with trauma.
KIDS
Telegraph

How to talk to children about Alzheimer's: 'Don't hold everything back – they are resilient'

When Debbie Hopkins’ mother, Ann, then aged 70, was tested for Alzheimer’s in 2016, her first request was that her condition be kept private, even from her 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. For the first six months, Debbie and her three siblings were sworn to secrecy, but when Ann’s condition began to deteriorate it became clear that they’d have to start breaking the news.
KIDS
tmj4.com

A Technology-Based Mental Health Initiative

"There is no health without mental health" is the slogan of Soaring Minds, a non-profit organization that develops innovative strategies, rooted in groundbreaking technologies and educational research, for providing resources to prepare for and cope with daily mental health struggles early. This organization was started by two high school students in 2018 who felt a need for a more thorough and technology-based mental health initiative for our community. Co-founders, Rajat Mittal and Shankar Thiru join us to share what inspired them to start Soaring Minds and some key initiatives their non-profit has worked towards in the community.
MENTAL HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to help struggling children overcome challenges and be successful

Parents and guardians have spent more time with their children during the last nearly two years of a global pandemic, and they might have noticed their children encountering struggles. Those struggles could be caused by any number of things, but the important thing is for parents not to ignore any...
DETROIT, MI
tmj4.com

Technology That Keeps Families Together

There’s something so special about the smiles that kids bring to our lives, especially when they are shared with extended family members and friends. From playing games and drawing to reading books and solving puzzles, the fun families and loved ones have together is so important. Yet staying connected to our loved ones, especially those that live far away, is tough. Families who live or spend time far from each other have long understood how technology can act as a connective thread.
RELATIONSHIPS
wjhl.com

Taking the First Step to help children

(WJHL) Abel Carrico with Holston United Methodist Home for Children tells us how we can take that first step toward helping one of their children. For more information visit www.HolstonHome.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
okcfox.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Helping children cope with a changing world

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Friends and teachers out sick, flipping between virtual and in-person learning, quarantining and self-isolating... Childhood looks different than it did two years ago, and the pandemic has taken its toll on kids' mental health. But one Oklahoma school district is stepping in to help children cope...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pontevedrarecorder.com

Student organization helping refugee children

A local, student-led nonprofit organization is helping young refugees find a new and better life. JaxTHRIVE is welcoming refugee children to America through tutoring and mentoring. Founded in 2017 as a one-on-one, in-person Saturday learning program, the organization transitioned to virtual tutoring with the emergence of COVID-19. Although anxious to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Boston Business Journal

Good News Tuesday: 'Chowda' Helps Children

Good News Tuesday highlights the good works that make our community stronger: companies or employees going the extra mile for employees or customers or unique volunteer & charitable efforts. Share your Good News here. Everyone loves a good cup of good old New England clam chowder. Legal Sea Foods Restaurant...
BOSTON, MA

