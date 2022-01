Resolution lists at the beginning of a new year are usually all about things you want to do more of, like eating more vegetables or squeezing more exercise into our schedule. But what if instead of asking yourself to do more things, you made a push to do fewer things. What if you decided to leave your bad habits behind? It might take a little work, but there are a few easy ways to train yourself to break bad habits. And now is the perfect time to give it a try.

YOGA ・ 4 DAYS AGO