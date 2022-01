How to watch Capitals vs. Golden Knights originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Long gone are the days since Washington couldn't notch an overtime victory. The Capitals are riding high off a comeback 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Senators on Saturday night, their fourth win past regulation this campaign. Alex Ovechkin dominated the third period with two goals to keep pace atop the league's season leaderboard in goals before Nicklas Backstrom calmly sent a "sexy" backhander top-shelf in the extra period to seal the two points.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO