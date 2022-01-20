This Lesser-Known Retailer’s Clearance Sale Includes Some Really Major Brands — See Our 8 Top Kitchen Picks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The original Instant Pot was an (almost) instant success because it’s, well, downright brilliant. Of course, the brand followed up its first model with a handful of additional options, each one with new and different features. A couple of years ago, I took a look at the differences between all the models and came to the conclusion that the basic Lux model was the best choice for most people. Although you can still find it on Amazon, the Lux is no longer being manufactured. The least expensive family-sized Instant Pot is now the Duo at about $90 and I continue to believe either is a fine choice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO