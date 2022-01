A dispute between Ninja and Pokimane has come up earlier today due to Pokimane having experienced a Twitch hate raid. Twitch streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins have been back and forth these past 2 days. It all started with one now perma-banned streamer, having escalated to lawsuits with the Blevins. This feud continued more with Jessica Blevins, Ninja’s wife, and manager, as she wants to sue Pokimane for defamation. Due to the alleged support of Ninja to the now-banned streamer who headed the hate raid, Pokimane leaked a few messages. These messages are now headlining all across social media.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO