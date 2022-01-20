Police Investigating Homicide in South Abilene

ABILENE, TX – On Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 12 a.m., the Abilene Police Department responded to an injured subject call in the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane. The calling party, a 32-year-old stabbing victim, indicated there were two shooting victims.

Upon arrival, responding officers located and detained the alleged suspect. Emergency medical services then began treating the three injured subjects, identified as follows:

Stabbing victim – 32-year-old white male

Shooting victim #1 – 53-year-old white male

Shooting victim #2 – 43-year-old white female

Shooting victim #1 has succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin notification has been made. This victim has been positively identified as 53-year-old Samuel Shawn Berry of Abilene. The stabbing victim and shooting victim #2 have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been positively identified as 37-year-old Matthew Christopher Marquez of Abilene. Marquez has been transported to the Taylor County Jail and is being charged with First Degree Felony Murder and two counts of First Degree Felony Aggravated Assault Family Violence.

Detectives with the Major Investigations Bureau are actively investigating this incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that this incident began as a domestic dispute and all parties resided at this same residence.

Respectfully,

John Ramirez

Public Information Officer