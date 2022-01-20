ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patty Mastracco, 1/20/22 - Breakfast Quinoa and Soup

By Stephen Hawkins
KMPH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Patty Mastracco, recipe developer and food stylist for Smart & Final grocery stores joined us on Great Day via Zoom to show us some delicious recipes. Slow Cooker Maple Pear Breakfast Quinoa with Toasted Oat Topping. So warm and creamy, this slightly sweet breakfast...

