ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Bipartisan commission approves new Missouri House districts

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2NIS_0dr2sBSb00

As the Missouri House finalized its version of a new Congressional map Wednesday, a panel of 20 Republicans and Democrats agreed on a new map for the chamber’s 163 seats .

The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission voted unanimously to approve the plan, which needed support from 14 members to pass before Sunday’s deadline.

The successful completion of a Missouri House map was the first by a citizens’ commission since 1991.

“The reason our commission was successful overall was that we realized we needed to come to some common ground,” said Jonathan Ratliff, a commission member who is also executive director of the House Republican Campaign Committee.

In a statement issued by the Missouri Democratic Party, commission Co-Chair Keena Smith noted that many observers were skeptical of its chances for success .

“We are encouraged by the bipartisan work this commission has completed,” Smith said.

Of the 163 districts approved Wednesday, there are 38 where Democrats should have the advantage, 97 where Republicans are dominant and 28 districts with past election results showing less than a 10% advantage for either party.

The current House makeup is 108 Republicans and 49 Democrats, with six vacancies. There are 17 members who are not eligible to seek re-election this year, 16 Republicans and one Democrat.

In the new map, there are 16 majority-Black districts and one, in the Kansas City area, that is more than 40% Hispanic. In the current House, there are 11 districts with a Black majority and no districts with a Hispanic population that large.

“This map provides for fair representation of communities of color,” the Democratic Party news release stated.

The map will provide more competition in future elections, said Sean Nicholson, who led a 2018 initiative campaign called Clean Missouri that created a position called the nonpartisan state demographer to draw districts with overall partisan fairness as a priority.

That plan was replaced by a constitutional amendment submitted in 2020 by the GOP-dominated legislature. That amendment made following county and city lines in the districts a top priority, with partisan competitiveness given a lower priority.

“Given a not-ideal set of rules, this was a good outcome,” Nicholson said of the new House map.

The reason our commission was successful overall was that we realized we needed to come to some common ground.

– Jonathan Ratliff, a commission member who is also executive director of the House Republican Campaign Committee

The plan approved by the bipartisan commission Wednesday cuts both the number and times that the 83 counties without enough population for a full House district – 37,760 people – are divided into multiple districts . The current map has 28 of the state’s lower-population counties split among districts, with 36 total splits. The plan approved Wednesday splits only 22 of those counties and none more than once.

The new districts will, barring a successful challenge, be used for candidate filing that opens Feb. 22 and the primary and general elections later this year.

Citizens’ commissions have been appointed to draw House maps since 1966 and one is appointed after each census. A similar process is used for the state Senate’s 34 districts, but this year’s Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission was unable to agree on a plan.

The job of drawing Senate districts will now go to a panel of six appellate court judges , who will have until April 23 to file a plan.

Filing for offices on the August primary ballot closes March 29.

The areas under dispute when the meeting began – Boone, Greene and Jackson counties and part of St. Louis County – make up the Democratic Party’s main areas of strength in the state. Democrats don’t hold any seats representing counties with populations for two or fewer districts, and any gains they might make in the areas now settled are likely to be marginal.

Democrats hold a 20-8 edge in the current House districts where the majority of the population lives in St. Louis County. In the new map, there are 16 safe Democratic seats , four safe Republican seats and six competitive seats.

In Jackson County, Democrats hold a 13-6 edge in the current delegation. The new map has 10 safe Democratic seats, four safe Republican seats and six that would be rated as competitive.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In the other two counties where the map was settled Wednesday, the GOP is currently dominant. Republicans hold six of the eight seats representing Greene County and three of the five seats in the Boone County delegation.

The new map has four safe Republican seats and four competitive districts in Greene County. Boone County has one safe Republican seat, one competitive district and three that appear safe for a Democrat.

There are six districts that are now the residence of 12 incumbent House members eligible for re-election, Dave Drebes reported in the subscription political news report Missouri Scout . There are three districts with two Republicans and three with two Democrats.

There is a seventh, in Boone County, but one of the incumbents, state Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, is running for Congress in the 4th District, which should allow state Rep. Cheri Reisch, R-Hallsville, unopposed in the GOP primary for her final term.

In  most election years, candidates who do not live in the district they wish to represent may not file. But that rule doesn’t apply in redistricting years.

A candidate may file in any district that includes a portion of the county where they live , or any district that includes a portion of the district from the previous map. To be re-elected, any candidate who does not live in their district would have to move there by 2024.

The first meeting of the House commission did not create confidence that it would produce a plan. Members spent hours deadlocked on a chair before agreeing to rotate it between Smith and Republican Jerry Hunter.

But the rancor taught the commissioners a lesson that they had to work together rather than remain locked in partisan polarization, Ratliff said.

“We showed that Republicans and Democrats can work together in the interest of Missouri,” Ratliff said.

Nicholson, who followed both commissions closely and was involved in negotiations over the final map, said the first fruits of that lesson was to find as many areas of agreement as possible.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

“There was a lot of early work and trust built in rural Missouri knocking out the easy things,” he said. “The way the system is built, you have to have bipartisan cooperation if there is going to be a map in the commission phase.”

In the news release, Smith praised the commitment from both sides to reaching a final map.

“Today is a good example of teamwork – we can cooperate,” Smith said. “We never were looking for a Democratic lean or bias. We fought for fair maps across the state, not just in the districts we are ‘concerned’ with.”

This story has been updated since it was initially published.

The post Bipartisan commission approves new Missouri House districts appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate hears bipartisan push to forgive mistakenly overpaid unemployment benefits

Tracie Engelmeyer was among hundreds of bus drivers who were furloughed in St. Louis County in March 2020 because of the pandemic. School-district authorities told them that even though drivers are contracted labor, they would qualify for unemployment benefits and urged them to apply. Engelmeyer recalled the conversation she had with a school district representative […] The post Missouri Senate hears bipartisan push to forgive mistakenly overpaid unemployment benefits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge asked to toss Ashcroft summary of education funding initiative petition

A Cole County judge heard arguments Thursday over whether Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wrote a misleading ballot summary for an initiative petition seeking to prohibit public tax dollars from going to private schools. The lawsuit was filed by Sherri Talbott, the treasurer of the political action committee Taxpayers for Accountability and a school board […] The post Missouri judge asked to toss Ashcroft summary of education funding initiative petition appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House sends Congressional map to Senate without an emergency clause

A redrawn Congressional map cleared the Missouri House on Wednesday, but without an emergency clause needed for it to go into effect before the Aug. 2 primary. Now, the map heads to the state Senate, where members of the chamber’s conservative caucus are already denouncing it for not doing away with a safe Democratic seat […] The post Missouri House sends Congressional map to Senate without an emergency clause appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Missouri House votes down 7-1 congressional map during redistricting debate

The Missouri House overwhelmingly rejected efforts Tuesday to draw a Congressional map that would have reconfigured a Democratic seat in Kansas City in the GOP’s favor, and instead gave initial approval to a map that maintains the current party divisions. By a vote of 84 to 60, House members gave initial approval to a map […] The post Missouri House votes down 7-1 congressional map during redistricting debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor proposes record $47.3B Missouri budget as he taps surplus, federal aid

Gov. Mike Parson proposed massive new spending on infrastructure and college buildings, and still found money to set aside for pensions and future revenue shortfalls, in the budget submitted Wednesday to lawmakers. Missouri will enter the new fiscal year with nearly $3 billion in surplus general revenue, an anticipation of record future tax collections and […] The post Governor proposes record $47.3B Missouri budget as he taps surplus, federal aid appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Gov. Mike Parson touts Missouri’s COVID-19 response in annual State of State address

Gov. Mike Parson praised his administration’s handling of the still unfolding COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, telling a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly that the state has emerged ready to make long term investments in its future.  “The bottom line is Missouri’s economy is strong,” Parson said in his annual State of the State address. […] The post Gov. Mike Parson touts Missouri’s COVID-19 response in annual State of State address appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Military medical team heads to St. Louis to support COVID care at Christian Hospital

St. Louis hospitals straining to keep up with a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases will get some relief in the form of a military medical team. A 40-member team will begin arriving at BJC-Christian Hospital in North St. Louis County on Wednesday, a news release from BJC HealthCare stated. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task […] The post Military medical team heads to St. Louis to support COVID care at Christian Hospital appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State House#The Missouri House#Congressional#Republicans#Democrats#Hispanic#Clean Missouri
Missouri Independent

Bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers hope to close domestic violence gun loophole

Marsha Keene-Frye grew up around guns, going hunting with her family from a young age near her home in Mississippi County. To this day, she still regularly carries a firearm and considers herself a supporter of the Second Amendment, just like most of her neighbors in southeastern Missouri. But for 27 years, Keene-Frye has worked […] The post Bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers hope to close domestic violence gun loophole appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Crush of COVID cases force Missouri hospitals to scramble for staffing

University of Missouri Health Care will require nurses who don’t usually care directly for patients to take four 12-hour hospital shifts during the next two weeks as it struggles under a record COVID-19 caseload. Notice went out Jan. 14 for “licensed nurses and other licensed health care professionals at the School of Medicine currently working […] The post Crush of COVID cases force Missouri hospitals to scramble for staffing appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Bill would block Missouri cities, counties from enacting EV charging station mandate

A Republican lawmaker is seeking to undercut efforts by officials in the St. Louis area to build more electric vehicle charging infrastructure in preparation for the move away from gasoline-burning cars.  Both St. Louis and St. Louis County passed ordinances last year requiring businesses to prepare for electric vehicle charging. The city’s ordinance also has […] The post Bill would block Missouri cities, counties from enacting EV charging station mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

‘Roe’ never guaranteed abortion access. It’s time to build something better | Opinion

Many of us heard of the passing of Sarah Weddington, the fearless attorney who represented Jane Roe in the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case 49  years ago this month. As I reflect on her accomplishment, I’m met with deep frustration, fear, and hope for what this day represents. Frustration that nearly five decades […] The post ‘Roe’ never guaranteed abortion access. It’s time to build something better | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Missouri Independent

Missouri attorney general renews threat to sue schools over mask, quarantine rules

Missouri is continuing to see record daily coronavirus infections, near-peak COVID-19 caseloads in hospitals and threats from Attorney General Eric Schmitt that he will sue school districts that require masks or send students home when they are infected or exposed to the virus. In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Schmitt said school mask rules and […] The post Missouri attorney general renews threat to sue schools over mask, quarantine rules appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Marijuana, utility contracts: Records shows continued FBI interest in Independence deals

Federal law enforcement was still seeking information as recently as last summer about medical marijuana licensing in Missouri and utility contracts in Independence that have attracted FBI scrutiny for years.  That’s according to sworn deposition testimony from a Kansas City-area businessman that surfaced publicly last week. The deposition of Joseph Campbell, owner of the real […] The post Marijuana, utility contracts: Records shows continued FBI interest in Independence deals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Missouri Independent

The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion

U.S. Rep. Willard Duncan Vandiver coined Missouri’s  motto during an 1899 Philadelphia speech. “I come from a state that raises corn and cotton and cockleburs and Democrats,” he said, “and frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me.” As a former state senator who still haunts […] The post The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge hears arguments over whether legislative rule violates open records law

A government transparency advocate argued Friday that the Missouri House of Representatives is defying the will of the voters by withholding information from the public when responding to open records requests. Whether the Missouri House has the authority to withhold information, including the addresses and phone numbers of constituents, was at the heart of a […] The post Missouri judge hears arguments over whether legislative rule violates open records law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Republicans renew push to make it harder for voters to amend Missouri constitution

After years of watching Missouri voters amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage or legalize medical marijuana, Republican lawmakers are once again pushing to make the initiative petition process harder.  A measure sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, would ask voters to increase the number of signatures needed for initiative petitions to […] The post Republicans renew push to make it harder for voters to amend Missouri constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers renew debate on illegal gaming, sports wagering in Missouri

The annual battle over what is and what is not an illegal gambling machine began Thursday with a Senate committee hearing on a bill to ban “pre-reveal” games that have proliferated throughout the state. While several prosecutions are pending and at least two have been resolved with guilty verdicts, many prosecutors are reluctant to file […] The post Lawmakers renew debate on illegal gaming, sports wagering in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys general from Ohio, Missouri, […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri businesses oppose ban on COVID vaccine mandates, argue it’s their choice

Proposals that would bar COVID-19 vaccine mandates and provide greater exemptions for vaccinations more broadly faced a wave of opposition from Missouri business groups Wednesday. Representatives for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Industries of Missouri, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and other business associations made clear to lawmakers that they’re against […] The post Missouri businesses oppose ban on COVID vaccine mandates, argue it’s their choice appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

3K+
Followers
761
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy