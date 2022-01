Numerous products with biometrics integrated for security and convenience were on display last week at CES, but the trend towards mass-market adoption is seen most in some long-developing market areas. Zwipe and Fingerprint Cards were each in headlines this week with votes of confidence for their biometric payment card technologies, while Precise Biometrics and Infineon partnered on automotive fingerprint applications. Big developments are also afoot on the public services side of the market, with Tata Consulting picking up a $1 billion passport biometrics deal, Clearview AI securing another foothold with U.S. law enforcement, government digital ID schemes considering private sector involvement, and the ongoing saga of Apple’s digital wallet plans.

