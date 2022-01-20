ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Chamber banquet rescheduled for Feb. 17

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
 3 days ago

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has announced the new date for the 97th Annual Chamber Banquet is Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Chamber announced Jan. 18 that the event had been postponed from its original date.

The banquet will take place at The Legacy, 782 CR 1511, as originally planned.

Various portions of the event remain scheduled as before. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m. for a social hour, with the buffet line beginning at 5:45 p.m. The program has a 6 p.m. start time.

The annual banquet is the venue in which the Chamber reviews accomplishments of the previous year and announces awards, including Outstanding Business Man and Woman of the Year, Outstanding Citizen of the Year, the Chairman’s Award, Division Chair of the Year, Unsung Hero, Rookie of the Year, as well as Small, Medium and Large Business of the Year.

The new Chairman of the Board is also announced and volunteers are recognized.

For questions, contact Ashley by calling 903-586-2217.

