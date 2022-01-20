Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million globally

Antibiotic-resistant infections have killed over 1.2 million people in 2019 and emerged as a leading cause of death worldwide, according to new research.A better estimate of the true scale of antibiotic resistance worldwide was provided by the research, published in The Lancet journal on Thursday.It showed the number of deaths had exceeded the number of fatalities caused by the likes of HIV/AIDS and malaria.The research also makes a comprehensive analysis of the disease burden of superbugs and calls for immediate action to find new strategies that can help reduce this burden.Over the past few decades, bacteria have developed resistance to...

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO