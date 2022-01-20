ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday.

The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup.

The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.

While in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Phee and Satterfield met with Sudanese civilian and military leaders, as well as with families of some of the killed pro-democracy protesters.

At least 72 demonstrators have been killed since the October coup. Seven were killed on Monday alone, according to a doctors’ activist group. Security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse thousands who gathered in Khartoum. Among the seven killed, some were as young as 19 years old. Around 100 people were wounded, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.

On Wednesday, the committee, which is part of the pro-democracy alliance, documented the fatal shooting of another protester earlier in the day as security forces removed makeshift barricades in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman. The barricades were part of a two-day civil disobedience campaign the pro-democracy movement called for following Monday’s crackdown.

Police officials have repeatedly accused protesters of attacking security forces and police buildings, but have failed to provide evidence of such attacks. Main protest leaders have repeatedly called on demonstrators to use only non-violent tactics.

Sudan’s turmoil escalated after the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this month. Hamdok, who was ousted in the October coup only to be reinstated a month later under heavy international pressure, stepped down on Jan. 2 after his efforts to reach a compromise failed.

On Thursday, thousands again took to the streets, naming the day's march after one of the recently killed young protesters. They beat drums and chanted anti-military slogans. Many reiterated calls for the military to leave power completely.

Phee and Satterfield said military leaders they met with during their visit had expressed their commitment to the country’s political transition. The two diplomats said they made clear to the generals that the U.S. “will consider measures to hold accountable those responsible for failure to move forward," according to the statement.

Related
AFP

Libyan PM wants constitution before elections

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Sunday called for a constitution to be established before holding delayed presidential and parliamentary elections. "Now more than ever we need a constitution that protects the country and its citizens, and that governs the elections," Dbeibah said. Libya collapsed into years of violence after the 2011 overthrow and killing, during a NATO-backed revolt, of dictator Moamer Kadhafi who scrapped the country's constitution in 1969. Rival power bases and administrations arose in the country's east and west.
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

Senior US diplomats in Sudan for talks on coup crisis

Senior US diplomats met with pro-democracy activists Wednesday in Sudan as part of talks to discuss the way forward after last year's military coup, Washington's embassy in Khartoum said. The diplomats held earlier talks in Saudi Arabia with the "Friends of Sudan" -- a group of Western and Arab countries favouring transition to civilian rule. 
The Independent

EU denounces violence against anti-coup protesters in Sudan

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday said Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country's ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital. At least seven people were killed.Across Sudan, meanwhile, the pro-democracy movement kicked off a civil disobedience campaign to protest Monday's killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded in mass protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the country’s civilian-led government.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that repeated calls...
AFP

Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks by security forces targeting medical personnel during pro-democracy rallies following last year's military coup. Deadly crackdowns have claimed the lives of 64 protesters, according to pro-democracy medics.
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AFP

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

The Taliban will hold talks with Western officials in Oslo next week on human rights and humanitarian aid in their first official visit to the West since returning to power, the Norwegian and Taliban governments said Friday. The visit from Sunday to Tuesday will see meetings with "Norwegian authorities and officials from a number of allied countries", including Britain, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, it said. "We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. The Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan last summer as international troops withdrew after a two-decade presence.
ADVOCACY
North Korea considers ‘resuming’ weapons tests, dropping concessions after US sanctions

North Korea indicated it may go back on certain concessions made to the U.S. after President Biden hit the hermit kingdom with new sanctions. The isolated nation in recent weeks stepped up its weapons tests, including the test of supposed hypersonic weapons such as glide vehicles. The Biden administration hit five North Korean officials with sanctions in relation to the tests.
POTUS
