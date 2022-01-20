ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tiziana Cardini
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having catapulted Blumarine in just three seasons from dusty oblivion to the starry firmament of hot fashion brands, creative director Nicola Brognano seemed to be catching his breath this season. But only just a little. "I hate when designers keep repeating themselves," he said. "It doesn't excite me in the least....

Vogue Magazine

Julia Fox's Schiaparelli Jacket Is Her Boldest Look Yet

Over the past few weeks, the rapid ascent of Julia Fox from cult actor and downtown It girl to one of the most feverishly watched fashion plates in the world has captured the attention of fashion followers at what feels like record speed. (Although her regular "Fox News" dispatches for Interview magazine on her budding romance with Kanye West may have helped a little with that too.) So it came as little surprise to see her make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this morning to attend the Kenzo show—the debut collection from West's long-time friend Nigo, the first Japanese designer to helm the brand since Kenzo Takada himself—even if the look she chose to wear was far from expected.
The Independent

Dior reconstructs Paris in spectacular Fashion Week show

Dior took over Paris' iconic Place de la Concorde for a menswear show Friday whose theme was none other than the city of Paris itself.Inside an annex, editors joined a front row including Naomi Campbell to marvel at the heritage house's spectacular decor. It created a near-life size Parisian bridge, replete with fake birds and fake water lapping underneath via plasma screen, just for the 15-minute collection.Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2022 menswear displays.DIOR'S CITY OF LIGHTParis Fashion Week is back from its virus-induced slumber. At least that was what some front-row fashion editors uttered upon seeing...
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: The Fashion World Mourns André Leon Talley

This week, the legendary Vogue fashion editor André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. A true trailblazer, Talley was the first Black creative director at Vogue, and previously worked with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol. "The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André's, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him," said Anna Wintour on Wednesday.
Elle

Introducing the Sluffer—Winter's New It-Shoe

Every once in a while—and especially during the winter, when cold-weather footwear is of paramount importance—a new shoe style comes seemingly out of nowhere, ostensibly designed to withstand frigid temperatures, that is equal parts polarizing and covetable. In the early 2000s, the style in question was undoubtedly the Ugg boot, a controversial yet indisputably comfortable trend, once rejected and now beloved by the fashion world. Then came the Croc, a utilitarian staple akin to a rubber clog that has since been given the high-fashion treatment by the likes of Balenciaga and Christopher Kane.
Vogue Magazine

With French Musician Crystal Murray, Expect the Unexpected

There's a changing of the guard in fashion and culture. Gen Z creators are pushing the conversation forward in ways both awe-inspiring and audacious. Our latest project, Youthquake, invites you to discover how these artists, musicians, actors, designers, and models are radically reimagining the future. At 19 years old,...
Vogue Magazine

Meet Meta Campania Collective: Real-Life Luxury for the Metaverse Averse

A new luxury label whose name contains the word meta? Hmm, let's guess: Roblox fine jewelry? Otherworld leather goods? Decentraland couture? Thankfully Meta Campania Collective is none of the above. This new Paris based label creates IRL items that are all made in Italy and whose high quality, pragmatic design and beguiling identity adds up to a proposal you could call non-fungible if you wanted to—but why not just stick with unique?
Vogue Magazine

Remembering André Leon Talley, a Fashion Oracle and an Entirely Original Man

André Leon Talley's reputation preceded him—how could it not? A swaggering fashion oracle shaped by the legendary Diana Vreeland, for whom he worked at the Costume Institute of the Met, spraying mannequins gold for "Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design" and interpreting her cryptic injunctions (and to whom he later read by her bedside when her eyesight failed her, each fueled by thimblefuls of vodka), and in Warhol's legendary Factory, and in the scrappy trenches at the Paris frontline of Women's Wear Daily, and as the recipient of a Gatsby confetti of crepe de chine shirts from his intimate friend Karl Lagerfeld, and the confidences of Loulou de la Falaise and Betty Catroux and Tina Chow and Paloma Picasso and Diane von Furstenberg.
Vogue Magazine

Resplendent Rose Gold Jewelry Pieces to Help You Refresh Your Look

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yellow gold has ruled the jewelry scene of late, but for 2022, why not update your look with beautiful rose gold jewelry? The metal tone, featuring a pink hue, is romantic and modern at once and adds a fresh feel with outfits of all kinds, from leisurewear to tailoring. So whether it's a delicate ring to add to your stacks, a chain link necklace to layer with pendants and chokers, or a pair of hoop earrings for a standout look, rose gold jewelry is undoubtedly the way to create distinctive jewelry moments this year.
Vogue Magazine

Vuarnet Takes a Mystical Trip to the Mountains, Thanks to Boramy Viguier

Vuarnet goes on a sacred journey to the mountains in the video that creative director Boramy Viguier filmed for his sophomore collection for the iconic French ski label; his first debuted last September. Viguier has long had a thing for arcane mythology, mysticism and the medieval past with his own label; when he does hoods, he's more likely to be thinking about those worn by 16th century monks, not 21st century skaters. (Also, just a quick FYI: his own label is on pause for the fall 2022 season, maybe more; Viguier is going to see how things go.) What's fascinating about his vision for Vuarnet is seeing how he brings that monastic, somewhat mysterious vibe to clothing which has to put functionality first. In short: It works—and how.
Vogue Magazine

13 Designers Who Are Their Own Muse

Earlier this month, designer Marc Jacobs hit the town for dinner at Eleven Madison Park in New York wearing an outfit that you simply couldn't miss. His statement coat's giant lettering read "MARC JACOBS," and he paired it with Celine jeans and white Balenciaga boots. A die-hard lover of fashion, Jacobs is no stranger to wearing designer labels (his Prada collection remains unmatched, for one). But it's his fall 2021 coat—designed by him, apparently for him—that stole the spotlight. What better muse for Jacobs than Marc himself?
Vogue Magazine

The Best Products of 2021, Per Vogue's Beauty Editors

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you might imagine, beauty editors try what feels like endless amounts of products each year as we try to stay up to date on the latest and greatest in the market. But with that, some products seemingly don't leave a lasting impression, while others earn a permanent spot in our ever-changing beauty cabinets.
Vogue Magazine

French Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died

Manfred Theirry Mugler has died. He was 73. Though he stepped away from fashion in 2002, the designer remained an outsize figure in the industry and his early designs have been discovered by a new generation of power women. After seeing Mugler's work in the Costume Institute's "Superheroes" exhibition in 2008, Beyoncé commissioned tour costumes. More recently, his show-stopping looks have been sought out by the likes of Cardi B. and Kim Kardashian. The latter commissioned a custom "wet look" by Mugler for the 2019 Costume Institute Gala.
Vogue Magazine

The Racing Jacket Is Coming Back at Full Speed

This past month, I've played I Spy with sleek and sexy racing jackets. Last week, Julia Fox stepped out with Kanye West wearing the cement gray Claw jacket from the fall 2021 Charlotte Knowles collection. The piece was incredibly hot with its whittled, corset-style waist. In mid January, the singer Mitski premiered her new video, "Love Me More," in which she sits on a motorcycle wearing none other than a leather racing jacket. On Instagram, designer Sami Miro posted an oversized racer jacket paired with a red slip dress. Devon Lee Carlson followed suit, wearing a cropped blue racing jacket from the spring 2001 Dolce & Gabbana show with a slip skirt. Fashion archivist Jorden Steward once told me that the standout piece of outerwear, "had a chokehold on the industry!" during the '00s. She's not wrong. Currently, Dolce's XL version—which Usher wore to the 1st Annual BET Awards in 2001—is on eBay, going for a whopping $4,000.
Vogue Magazine

A First Look at Nigo's Kenzo, Where the Clothing is the Star of the Show

Fashion history is quietly being rewritten in a clean, white atelier in Paris's second arrondissement. Unlike the fashion scenes often shown on film, with haywire antics and chaos, the Kenzo atelier is remarkably calm. No cross talk, no giant cups of coffee, not even music playing in the background. Thank Nigo, the brand's 51-year old creative director who is preparing his debut men's and women's collection, for the positive, at-ease vibes. When we speak over Zoom on Thursday, he wears a denim trucker jacket, his signature cap, two face masks, and a large silver ring, speaking pointedly and intensely though his translator and smiling—which I can tell only by the occasional glint in his eyes. Even with the language and technological barriers between us, his certainty resonates. This is a guy who knows he's making the right moves.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

