Man dies after being shot in Hollywood

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Man dies after being shot in Hollywood

A man who was shot at a Hollywood window tint business died at the hospital, and police are searching for his killer, officials said.

Hollywood police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Rodman Street.

Michael Fletcher, 49, was wounded in the shooting and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died, police said.

Fletcher was looking forward to celebrating his 50th birthday on Feb. 7 at a big party his family was planning to throw for him, his family told WPLG-Ch. 10 .

“He got his outfit and he was so excited to wear his outfit, and now we are going to have to bury him in his birthday outfit,” Fletcher’s daughter, Brittany Fletcher, told the TV station.

The male suspects were last seen in a gray sedan fleeing the area, according to police.

