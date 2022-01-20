Struggling skier steals the spotlight in Seven Springs

Seven Springs’ Abbey way is usually the star of the show in their video updates online, but on Thursday a struggling skier took the spotlight.

While Way was telling skiers and riders what the conditions were like on the slops Thursday, a skier struggled to get down a set up steps behind her.

The unfortunate skier tumbled down the steps unable to hold their footing, but eventually was able to get on solid ground and head out to the slopes.

Seven Springs has 21 slopes and trails open, along with three terrain parks.

They’ve had 16 inches of snow so far this week including an additional inch of natural snow overnight.

If you are heading up to the mountains this weekend, make sure you dress warm and bring your goggles, it’s going to be very cold at Seven Springs with highs in the low 20s Saturday and Sunday.