Linder receives Scholar-Athlete Awards

Pickens High School’s Scholar-Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 18 were recognized at the Pickens vs. Easley game on Thursday. The female Scholar-Athlete is Frenchesca Looney. She is a sophomore member of the JV cheer team and was nominated by her honors chemistry teacher, Dr. Sarah Miller. Looney is the granddaughter of Lee Grubbs. The male Scholar-Athlete is Wyatt Reeves. Reeves is a junior and member of the varsity basketball team. He is the son of Corey and Brittani Reeves and was also nominated by Dr. Miller. PHS Scholar-Athletes are nominated by their teachers for demonstrating academic excellence, a stellar work ethic and impressive leadership in the classroom.

PICKENS, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO