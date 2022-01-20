ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Fear Novak Djokovic Would Stoke 'Anti-Vaccination Sentiment' Led to Deportation: Judge

By Charlotte Trattner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three Australian federal judges unanimously agreed to the legality of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision about the defending Australian Open...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Novak Djokovic would $4.3 million damages from Australia!

In the end he got the worst of it with a very tough provision, but he has no desire to give up. The final decision on the Novak Djokovic's issue was very heavy for the player himself, who had to renounce participation in the Australian Open and currently will not be able to enter the oceanic country for the next three years (negotiations and reduction, if not cancellation, are not excluded.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer was extremely upset after losing to Novak Djokovic,' says former coach

In the ultimate clash of titans, Roger Federer had everything in his hands against Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, his last Major title clash. The Swiss won 14 points more than the Serb, scored four breaks more than Novak, had 40 winners more and two match points and two break points at 11-11 in the decider up for grabs, squandering all that and allowing Djokovic to prevail in the longest Wimbledon final ever.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic deportation leaves fellow Serbian making most of ‘second chance’ at Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic expected his Australian Open to be shortlived when he was drawn to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first round, but the world number one’s troubles have seen his fellow Serbian profit with an unexpected run to the last 16.Kecmanovic defeated 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, where he will meet Gael Monfils after the Frenchman’s win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.“It’s unbelievable,” said Kecmanovic, who is currently ranked 77th in the world. “A week ago I...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Navratilova is right on Djokovic's issue: they all came out very badly

At the end of a dispute that lasted almost two weeks, Novak Djokovic was expelled from Australia on last Sunday after the verdict passed by the Federal Court. The number 1 in the world had won the first appeal before Judge Anthony Kelly, but the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke had decided to revoke his visa for the second time by exercising his discretion.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Tennis Australia#Stoke#The Associated Press#Visa#Immigration#Australian
The Independent

Grand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

A journalist says Novak Djokovic lied about the virus

The well-known American journalist Ben Rothenberg has released some absolutely not indifferent details on the Novak Djokovic's issue, somehow casting doubt on his positivity. Then Djokovic's visa was canceled and he left the Australia after some days on drama. Analyze the anomalies on the test carried out by the athlete:...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he does not believe Novak Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia following his deportation from the country, and that he expects the world number one to return to play at the Grand Slam event next year. Djokovic, who has won...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic plans 2023 Australian Open return: tournament chief

Novak Djokovic intends to play the Australian Open in 2023, tournament chief Craig Tiley said Sunday while blaming "miscommunication" for his deportation ahead of this year's event. The world number one's visa was cancelled ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, an incident that tarred the lead-up. He flew out of Melbourne a week ago after failing in a last-gasp bid to stay and target a record 21st major title following a protracted legal battle with Australian authorities. Tiley has kept a low profile since, but asked Sunday whether the unvaccinated Serbian planned to return for the 2023 tournament despite the possibility that his visa could be revoked for up to three years, he replied: "Yes."
TENNIS
AFP

Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Barty showdown

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty. Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16. It was a hugely disappointing end to Osaka's reign in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis. "I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old Anisimova.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: No disgrace in defeat for Naomi Osaka as Rafael Nadal delivers statement victory

For Naomi Osaka, defeat in the Australian Open third round was a sign of progress rather than crisis. Osaka returned to Melbourne as the defending champion and ignored the tumult she has endured over the past year, and if her main priority now is just to recapture a simpler joy of playing tennis, it frequently shone through in a match that delivered relentless fireworks against Amanda Anisimova. It was a breathtaking 135-minute contest that demanded the biggest spotlight in Melbourne Park, even if it had not been selected for the main stage. A battle of power and supreme ball-striking,...
TENNIS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy