(SPRINGFIELD) For government offices around Illinois thinking about falsifying their COVID-19 vaccine status, they should probably think twice. Rules now in effect require vaccines or testing for employees of governments with more than 100 employees. The rule states that criminal penalties for falsifying documents could be more than five years in prison, however the fate of the vaccine or testing mandates is still up in the air with the U.S. Supreme Court with some type of decision expected on the issue by the end of the month.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO