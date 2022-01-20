Twenty One Pilots grab milestone 10th number-one hit on ‘Billboard’ Alternative chart

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...

