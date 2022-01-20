ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I've said before, returning capital to shareholders is a priority and today's dividend increase reflects that," said Chief Executive Charlie Scharf. "We've made significant changes across the company which have improved our financial performance and I'm pleased that we are now in a position to increase the dividend." The stock has gained 5.8% over the past three months, while the financial ETF has declined 5.3% and the S&P 500 has lost 4.3%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Confirms Termination of OCC Add-On Products Consent Order

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) today confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated its June 3, 2015 consent order regarding add-on products that the company sold to retail banking customers before 2015.
RETAIL
wkzo.com

U.S. regulators must provide more clarity on crypto rules, says BNY Mellon CFO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. regulators need to provide more clarity on the rules of the road for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets amid ongoing confusion over what activities are allowed, a top banking executive said on Tuesday. “We’re hoping for more clarity around digital assets,” Emily Portney, chief financial...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Advocate Andy

Wells Fargo Joins Banks Eliminating NSF Fees

Wells Fargo announced this week that it is eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and taking steps to reduce overdraft charges. The move comes as other major banks — including Bank of America and Capital One — take steps to reduce or eliminate overdraft charges.
American Banker

Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

Wells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion, beating analysts’ expectations and the latest indication that Chief Executive Charlie Scharf’s turnaround is taking hold.
MARKETS
740thefan.com

Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses. The fourth-largest U.S. lender said profit rose to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Delaware County Daily Times

Wells Fargo says it will help customers avoid overdraft fees

Wells Fargo recently announced that it will offer ways for its customers to limit overdraft-related fees. The bank, which has locations in Berks. Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, said in a press release that the offerings, which include earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees, the elimination of several fees, and a new, short-term loan, build on actions the company has taken over the past several years to improve customer experience.
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Stock#Identity Theft#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Wells Fargo Co#Occ#Wells Fargo#The Federal Reserve
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Labor Dept withdrawing COVID vaccine rule for large employers

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chula Vista, California, U.S., April 15,. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
STOCKS
American Banker

Wells Fargo expects broad loan growth in 2022

Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo expects four U.S. rate hikes this year, cuts growth forecast

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, the bank said on Thursday, while downgrading its 2022 growth forecast for the world's biggest economy on growing threats from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Wells Fargo economists expect the first rate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
MARKETS
dsnews.com

Wells Fargo Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Announced today that Derek Flowers has been appointed the company’s Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. Flowers will lead all aspects of Wells Fargo’s Independent Risk Management function, including compliance risk management. He will continue to serve as a member of the company’s Operating Committee. “Derek is a...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. bill targeting Big Tech approved by Senate panel despite hefty lobbying

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a bill that would bar tech giants like Amazon.com from giving preference to their own businesses on their websites, despite hefty lobbying from top executives like Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. The biggest technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CharlotteObserver.com

Wells Fargo Fourth-Quarter Earnings Blow Past Forecasts

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report on Friday posted fourth-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts amid broader improvement in the economy and net reserves. The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $5.8 billion, or $1.38 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2021,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy