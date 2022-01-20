Youth Library News

Brandi Glaspie and Mikaila Mattheson working on Rebook Room mural on January 17th. Below the surface there lies something magical at the Washington Public Library. The Teen Advisory Board with Youth Services Librarian Jenisa Harris and Librarian and artist Brandi Glaspie have been adding much needed color and whimsy to their “Rebook Room” located on the lowest level, with a mural to feature a castle, dragon, fairies, and more, supported by a grant from the Washington, IA Betterment Foundation. Harris and the Teen Advisory Board have long been dreaming of revamping the room where they typically sell books to the public, “You can pick your price and then all the money goes back into programming for the library. So you’re helping support run these awesome programs, and sometimes this room is even used for a rollover meeting space for people. And so you could have used it for a meeting space and not even realize what it was.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO