Youth Library News

By Lacey Rasco
 6 days ago

Youth book club book discussion is February 11. We are reading Winterdance by Gary Paulsen. Come in and pick up...

RCS Community Library news : Take and Make Tuesday

Everybody loves trolls! Make a cute chalk hair troll with this week’s Take and Make, we’ll provide everything you need!  Don’t forget to send us a picture of your creation – pics@rcscommunitylibrary.org Mixed Media Painting Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. Aspiring artists meet in the community room to combine multiple kinds of paint to […]
RAVENA, NY
Guilderland Public Library news : Valentine Card Project

Our popular card project continues!  Make someone’s day by making valentines that Community Caregivers will distribute to their clients.  Your colorful greetings are greatly appreciated by local residents who may be homebound.  All ages are encouraged to get creative – make it a family project!  Original or repurposed cards should be no larger than 5 […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Voorheesville Public Library news : Operation Donate

The library will be accepting donations of personal care items, beginning February 1st, and running through the end of the month. All donations will benefit the Sgt. Henry Johnson Veterans House in Albany. A donation box can be found on the display table. Grab & Go for Adults If you can’t make it to the […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
East Morgan County Library News: New annual, quarterly reading challenges kick off

From the East Morgan County Library District, welcome to 2022!. We are starting off the new year with many items and events for our community. As we continue to receive new books, movies and video games, you can find new ideas of what to read with our Annual Reading Contest. We have a new contest that is starting this month as we read around the world.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Very Artsy News: Artist Opportunities, Youth Choir and more

As COVID cases continue to surge across the nation, we’re keeping a close eye out for event cancellations and postponements. Last week, RodeoHouston announced the lineup for this year’s event and it’s jam-packed with some of the city’s finest musical talents. Is taking an art class on your resolution list? If so, the Glassell School’s Spring 2022 classes kick off later this month. Here’s more art news for your week:
HOUSTON, TX
LIBRARY NEWS: From Auschwitz to Brooklyn, Bar-Lev to share his story

February is almost here and the Library wants to inform you of a presentation to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. The Library’s very own Geoffrey Bar-Lev will provide you with information on some of his life experiences in his presentation entitled Live Ashes: From Auschwitz to Communism to the Slums of Brooklyn. You’ll find his talk truly informative, so reserve this date and time. See you then.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Jaffrey Public Library schedules winter learning events for youth

Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., is kicking off Winter Learning with a building extravaganza, as Legos will be available daily, and Lego Challenge boxes will be available for checkout. The Start Your Own Fiber Arts Club will meet weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. starting Jan. 31. Friends can...
JAFFREY, NH
East Morgan County Library News: New regularly occurring adult programs are happening at the library in Brush

It’s a New Year, and there are new regularly occurring adult programs at the library in Brush!. We are starting our first monthly game of Lotería, a Bingo-like game from Mexico, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy playing, snacking, and maybe even winning a small prize at this family-friendly event! If you are unable to join us in February, we will be playing every first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., so join us in March.
BRUSH, CO
Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to feature Teen Board Game Night

The Teen Department of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library invites teens, ages 12-18, to Board Game Night on Wednesday, February 2nd, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided with Board Game Night to be held monthly. Dates can be found on the library website and the youth calendar of events flyer. A new board game will be introduced each month and old favorites will be available.
KIDS
Washington Youth Creating Washington Library Rebook Room Mural

Brandi Glaspie and Mikaila Mattheson working on Rebook Room mural on January 17th. Below the surface there lies something magical at the Washington Public Library. The Teen Advisory Board with Youth Services Librarian Jenisa Harris and Librarian and artist Brandi Glaspie have been adding much needed color and whimsy to their “Rebook Room” located on the lowest level, with a mural to feature a castle, dragon, fairies, and more, supported by a grant from the Washington, IA Betterment Foundation. Harris and the Teen Advisory Board have long been dreaming of revamping the room where they typically sell books to the public, “You can pick your price and then all the money goes back into programming for the library. So you’re helping support run these awesome programs, and sometimes this room is even used for a rollover meeting space for people. And so you could have used it for a meeting space and not even realize what it was.”
WASHINGTON, IA
‘The Lunar Chronicles’: Locksmith Animation Options Marissa Meyer’s New York Times Bestselling Novel Series For Film

Locksmith Animation (Ron’s Gone Wrong) has optioned Marissa Meyer’s New York Times bestselling novel series The Lunar Chronicles for film, the London-based CG animation producer announced today. The series published by Feiwel & Friends is comprised of titles including Cinder (2012), Scarlet (2013), Cress (2014) and Winter (2015), which reimagine the stories of classic fairy tale heroines. The books are set in a futuristic world, beset by a pandemic, where Earth and its former colony Luna exist in a perpetual state of unrest and tension. In the first book, Cinder, a teenage cyborg of the same name (modeled after Cinderella) deals with...
Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
