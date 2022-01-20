The aluminium demand risk of terawatt photovoltaics for net zero emissions by 2050

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03821-8Published online 08 September 2021. In this Article, a small, unintentional off-model calculation oversight meant that the volumes of unextractable oil and fossil methane gas for some categories of oil and gas in some regions were overestimated. Having corrected for this oversight, at a global level, unextractable oil and coal reserves in 2050 have not changed, whereas fossil methane gas is 3% lower than in our published estimates. Here we describe the differences between the corrected and original published estimates. It should be noted that most of our analysis (production pathways and unextractable resource estimates) remain unchanged from the published Article. The correction affects light tight oil, shale gas, tight gas and coalbed methane in regions where these categories form a part of the proved reserve base, namely, Australia, Canada, China and the United States. The error arose because there is no explicit distinction between reserves and resources for these categories in the supply cost curves used in our model, TIAM-UCL.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO