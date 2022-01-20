ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The aluminium demand risk of terawatt photovoltaics for net zero emissions by 2050

By Alison Lennon
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe broad electrification scenario of recent photovoltaics roadmaps predicts that by 2050 we will need more than 60"‰TW of photovoltaics installed and must be producing up to 4.5"‰TW of additional capacity each year if we are to rapidly reduce emissions to 'net zero' and limit global warming to <2"‰Â°C. Given that...

