Crude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil edged lower on Thursday, posting slim losses after several days of strength that pushed benchmarks to seven-year highs due to concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures settled down 6 cents to $88.38 a barrel. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday, its...

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Shore News Network

Oil prices fall despite lingering supply concerns

London (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories while investors took profits after global oil benchmarks touched seven-year highs this week. Brent crude futures were down 85 cents, or 0.9%, at $87.53 a barrel by 1434 GMT. The contract earlier...
WTOP

Crude edges lower

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 41 cents, closing at $85.14 a barrel. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

Oil slipped on Thursday as investors took profits after a recent price rally, but strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest since 2014. Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.17 a barrel after dropping more than $1 in earlier...
FXStreet.com

WTI price continues to rise on growing supply concerns

WTI oil extends gains on Wednesday and hit new highest levels since October 2014, driven by supply concerns, boosted by fresh supply disruptions caused by a fire on a pipeline between Iraq and Turkey, which briefly stopped flows, adding to already tight supply outlook, along with existing tensions between Ukraine and the OPEC member Russia.
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Prices Soar as Demand and Supply Imbalance Continues

The price of crude oil held steady close to a seven-year high as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand. Brent rose to $86.71, meaning that it has jumped by 10% this year. WTI, the American benchmark, rose to $84.78, which is 12% above where it started the year at. Some analysts believe that oil prices will rise to about $100 this year considering that demand is expected to rise at a faster pace than supplies. Therefore, there are concerns that rising oil prices will lead to higher inflation. Worse, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries has led to higher natural gas prices also.
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Lower in PA; Crude Prices Up and Down

Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.548 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Gas prices in Warren County are $3.599. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.548. Average price during the week of December 13, 2021 $3.558.
thedallasnews.net

Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
Houston Chronicle

Gasoline prices rise with crude rally

Gasoline prices in Houston and across the country rose last week as oil markets rallied, pushing crude prices near seven-year highs. In Houston, the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased another penny to $2.80 a gallon, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Prices here are about a penny lower than a month ago, but 75 cents higher than a year ago.
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.70 to $83.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.59 to $86.06. a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.63 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
StreetInsider.com

Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) -Kinder Morgan beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel with demand rising as people resumed travel and business activity picked up. Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries...
eyeonhousing.org

Builder Confidence Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns

Growing inflation concerns and ongoing supply chain disruptions snapped a four-month rise in builder sentiment even as consumer demand remains robust. Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes moved one point lower to 83 in January, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). The HMI has hovered at the 83 or 84 level, the same rate as the spring of 2021, for the past three months.
