When you think of movies based on comics, you probably immediately think of Marvel and DC. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has basically changed the film landscape. The DC movies haven’t been as successful, by and large, but they still have Batman and Superman, whom you may have heard of. However, there are many comics (and graphic novels) that exist outside the realm of those two giant companies and that have inspired movies. Some are quite good, others miss the mark a bit, and a few of them you probably didn’t even know were based on comics. Here is a partial list of movies based on comics (and graphic novels) that exist outside the worlds of Marvel and DC.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO