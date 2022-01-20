ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL asks Nevada court to dismiss lawsuit from Jon Gruden

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEVADA (AP) — The NFL filed a motion asking a Nevada court to dismiss former Raiders coach Jon...

iheart.com

Jon Gruden Sues The NFL

Jon Gruden's case against the NFL will go to court on February 23rd, attorney Dan Lust joins the show to discuss the latest with the lawsuit and the chances it goes further. Then he and Marc discuss the story of Novak Djokovic suing Australia over ill treatment. If you missed...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For Cowboys Coach

Who will be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season?. For now, it’s still Mike McCarthy’s job. Jerry Jones has yet to make a firm decision on his coaching staff for next season, though McCarthy has yet to be fired following his team’s loss in the Wild Card round last weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen’s Sideline Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills just gave us arguably the most-incredible fourth quarter finish in NFL playoff history. There were multiple touchdowns, many of which were thought to be “game-winning” at the time, only for the opposing team to follow it up with a score of their own.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Photo Of Jimmy Garoppolo Is Going Viral

Add 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the ongoing list of NFL memes. Late in the fourth, San Francisco wasn’t able to convert on a key fourth-down. And Jimmy G was none too pleased…. Garoppolo’s face giving the side-eye in the blistering cold is definitely a mood for a number...
NFL
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers need a Black quarterback who can run and pass, like Mahomes, Kordell

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Kansas City to compete in; oops, I meant to “complete,” a wild card playoff game this past Sunday, Jan. 16. To say anything other than that about their 42-21 wild card defeat by the Chiefs other than the putrid performance of the Steelers offense featuring QB Ben Roethlisberger would be a total misrepresentation of the game; well, except for the valiant effort by the Steelers defense.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Harsh Message For Cowboys

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a blunt response to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs. “I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5 or 17-0′ or whatever it is if you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” he said.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night. The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo. Kansas City marched down the field...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
FanSided

3 Titans who won’t be back after disappointing playoff exit

As the Tennessee Titans enter the offseason, they’ll need to examine some contracts and figure out who they can bring back and who they’ll need to say goodbye to. The Tennessee Titans weren’t able to make it all that far in the playoffs. After snagging the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket and getting a nice bye week to start the postseason, the Titans were unable to generate much of an offense and were eliminated by a young Cincinnati Bengals team, losing 19-16.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is a great veteran quarterback. The former Miami Dolphins and now Tennessee Titans signal-caller has been instrumental in the comeback of the Titans to the playoffs. He spent seven years in Miami, before being traded to Tennessee, where he immediately won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Of course, Tannehill could not do it all alone. Thankfully for him, he has much support at home, coming from his wife, Lauren Tannehill. The pair have had a steady relationship for upwards of 13 years now, capped by two children. In this piece, we will take a deep dive into the life of the significant other of Tannehill. Ladies and gentlemen, Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill.
NFL
The Spun

Report: What Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Said About Mike McCarthy

Both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are heading home early this year. A week after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers were upset by the same team. Both Dallas and Green Bay entered the postseason...
NFL
New York Post

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ stunning win over Titans

The postseason adventures will continue for the Bengals and their favorite fans. Following Cincinnati’s stunning divisional-round win Saturday against Tennessee, the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race, Olivia Holzmacher, the longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow, got the celebrations started in Nashville. “Who dey!” Holzmacher exclaimed in...
