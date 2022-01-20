ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ghost details upcoming ‘﻿Impera’ album; listen to new song “Call Me Little Sunshine” now

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost has announced a new album called Impera. The fifth studio effort from the Swedish metallers will arrive March 11. It includes the previously released single “Hunter’s Moon,” as well as the just-dropped new track “Call Me...

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

EarthGang Share New Song “All Eyes on Me”: Listen

EarthGang—the Atlanta duo of Olu and WowGr8—have shared a new track from their forthcoming sophomore record, Ghetto Gods. It’s called “All Eyes on Me” and it follows the release of their 2021 songs “American Horror Story,” “Aretha,” and “Erykah.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Releases ‘Drinking Songs’ From Upcoming Album

Walker Hayes has released more new music from his upcoming album, this time a song called “Drinking Songs.” He co-wrote the song, which finds Walker declaring his love of drinking songs while at the same time proudly six years sober. He said, “‘Drinking Songs’ is one of my...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Slash’s New Song ‘Call Off the Dogs’ From Upcoming LP

Slash has released another new song from his upcoming album 4. You can listen to "Call Off the Dogs" below. 4, which is slated for release on Feb. 11, serves as Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. According to the Guns N' Roses guitarist, the LP was recorded live for the most part. "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well," he said in a teaser video released last fall. "So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment, and that's what we were going for."
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Listen to new Spoon song, “Wild”

Spoon has released a new song called “Wild,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Lucifer of the Sofa. The track is described as a “full-on rock song just made for walking [with] conviction down highways real or imagined.” You can download “Wild” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying Western-styled video streaming now on YouTube.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
98online.com

Listen to new Korn song, “Forgotten”

Korn has premiered a new song called “Forgotten.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, is the second cut to be released from Korn’s upcoming album Requiem, following lead single “Start the Healing.”. Requiem, Korn’s 14th studio album, will be released February 4. It’s the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Abc Audio#Dance#Song Cycle#Dominion#Impera#Swedish
Pitchfork

Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness, Share New Song “Lie Love Lullaby”: Listen

Girlpool, the Los Angeles–based duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, have announced their new album Forgiveness. The follow-up to 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary is out April 29 via Anti-, and it was produced by Yves Rothman. Tucker and Tividad have also shared the Amalia Irons–directed video for their new single “Lie Love Lullaby.” Watch it below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
upsetmagazine.com

Ghost will release their fifth album 'IMPERA' in March

Ghost have announced their fifth album, 'IMPERA'. Set for release on 11th March via Loma Vista Recordings, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Call Me Little Sunshine' and "a phantasmagoric visual interpretation" - according to a press release - by director Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine.  . The record's...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

HO99O9 Share New Travis Barker Produced Song And Video “Battery Not Included” From Upcoming Album

HO9909, pronounced as horror, released a new song and video, “Battery Not Included”, which was produced by none other than Travis Barker. The band says, “There’s only but so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can indoor before they reach the pinnacle of no return. I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red & within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any.” The song is a short 3 minutes of intense beats with heavy drums as Barker makes his presence known in the song. The video was very trippy, with tingling visuals that were centered on the human eye, with many visuals in between. There is a sweet spot in the song where everything calms down and the video portrays the band in a joyous relaxing moment on rocks by the water, softly saying “Nothing’s Ever Perfect”, before it takes off again on the intense beats to finish off the song. The band is set to tour with Slipknot, which kicks off in May Watch the video below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
FMX 94.5

Korn Release Melodic New Song ‘Forgotten’ From Their Upcoming Album

Korn just released the new song "Forgotten," the second single from Requiem, the California nu-metal mainstays' 14th studio album to be released on Feb. 4. A melodic tune with fuzzy guitar hooks that's true to the band's expressive aesthetic, "Forgotten" follows Requiem's first single, the equally catchy and heavy "Start the Healing." That song emerged in November when Korn announced the new album.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for "Love Is Selfish," which was released on Friday (January 14th). The...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Ghost Announces New Album; Debut New Song

Ghost has announced their fifth album Impera. The album will feature twelve new songs including their newest song “Call Me Little Sunshine.” Impera is due out on March 11th. Last year, Tobias Forge opened up about the inspiration of Impera in an interview, saying, “The album that I...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Beach House Share Five New Songs; Chapter 3 of Their Upcoming New Album

Beach House are releasing a new album, Once Twice Melody, on February 18 via Sub Pop, but they are releasing the album in four parts. Now they have released the third part, featuring five new songs: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.” It’s tracks 9-13 from the album. Check them all out below.
MUSIC
NYLON

7 New Albums To Listen To This Weekend

Another New Music Friday is here and ahead, NYLON has hand-picked the seven best new projects out right now for your listening pleasure. Whether its FKA twigs’ highly-anticipated new mixtape, smoky, chilled-out R&B from a Grammy nominee, or bombastic, arena-sized K-pop from a genre veteran — there’s something here for every type of listener to discover.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy