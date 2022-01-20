ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyota, MN

2 dead, 1 in critical condition after being found unconscious in Eyota garage

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Joe Nelson

Two of three people found unconscious in a garage have died, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, emergency teams were called to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW in Eyota earlier Saturday morning where they found three men unconscious in the garage.

One man, a 38-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies injected the other two men with Narcan, which is a powerful medicine used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

One of the two men who received Narcan regained consciousness and confirmed to deputies with a thumbs-up that they had used drugs. Both men were then taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed the death of a second man, who was 43 years old. The condition of the third victim is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing but carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled out.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

