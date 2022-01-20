ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Only 19 Pairs Of This Air Jordan 5 “NFL Helmet” PEs Were Ever Made

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery so often, there’s a sneaker so extremely rare it almost never sees the light of day. This Air Jordan 5 “NFL Helmet” PE is just one of those pairs, and only a select few — 19, to be exact — will ever see these...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

Easily one of the Jumpman’s most beloved, the Air Jordan 4 is sure to deliver as many exciting releases this year as it did the last. And starting us off is none other than the long-awaited “Red Thunder,” which faced multiple delays throughout the latter half of 2021. Better late than never, the release date is finally just moments away, and it’s surely not too soon to start making preparations for Saturday.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 Arrives In “Red Oreo” Later This June

Twists to beloved colorways are nothing new for Jordan Brand. What is, however, is the more frequent use of red, which has taken the helm of reimagined offerings such as the “Red Thunder.” Here, yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo,” is seeing the same treatment, albeit with additional tweaks to the color blocking.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Football Helmet#Pes#Nike Air Max#American Football#Air Max 95
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 a "Racer Blue" Makeover

Jordan Brand is set to release a new Air Jordan 5 in a “Racer Blue” colorway in line with its Spring 2022 Retro Collection. Announced back in December, the Jumpman will be debuting a total of 15 new modernized installments of Michael Jordan’s classics along with the revival of the Air Jordan 12 “Playoff.” The silhouette was last seen in a low-top variation sporting an “Arctic Pink” colorway which is slated to drop before the current model at hand.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Concord' Air Jordan 5s Are Reportedly Releasing in July

The “Concord” Air Jordan 11 is arguably one of Jordan Brand’s most popular styles of all time, and it appears that the iconic makeup will inspire a forthcoming Air Jordan 5 release. First reported by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Concord” iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” Retro Expected On July 2nd

Despite receiving a much more infrequent retro cycle than other silhouettes among Michael Jordan’s first 10 signature sneakers, the Air Jordan 7 has served as inspiration across other designs offered by NIKE, Inc. over the decades. As the model enters its 30th anniversary, however, it’s set to satisfy countless enthusiasts’ desire for a proper retro of some of its most iconic colorways, including 2006’s “Citrus” makeup.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility “Dark Smoke Grey”

Currently, it’s uncertain whether or not Travis Scott will be involved in the Nike Air Trainer 1‘s 35th anniversary celebration, but what’s been established is that the artist helped excite countless newcomers for the model’s milestone. In addition to original colorways, the 1987 classic is set...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Delivers Dreamy Air Jordan 11 in "Pure Violet"

With numerous patent leather releases taking over the sneaker scene, it’s easy to forget about a pioneering model which was one of the first to feature the textile. Long before the Air Jordan 1 “Bred Patent,” the Air Jordan 11 broke barriers when it prominently featured glossy mudguards back in 1995, and now the silhouette returns in a “Pure Violet” colorway.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Have Surfaced

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style is returning to sneaker stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature basketball shoe in the original “Playoffs” colorway, a style that debuted in 1997. Jordan Brand confirmed in December that the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be returning in February as part of the brand’s spring 2022 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the shoe’s 25th anniversary. The sneaker will release in conjunction with this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style...
NBA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean”

Lately, both Nike and Jordan Brand have taken a vested interest in the 2000s, bringing back some of the decade’s most notable silhouettes and colorways. And soon, we’ll see the return of one of 2006’s most beloved: the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean.”. Before in-hand images...
APPAREL
inthrill.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Crater” Official Images

There is no sign of the Air Jordan 1 slowing down. Looks like it will be another year of hype for this shoe and Jordan Brand proves it with an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater with “University Blue” touches. No official release date yet from Nike or...
NIKE
Hypebae

Afrobeats Inspires This Print-Covered Air Jordan 7

Previewed in late December, Jordan Brand‘s Fall 2022 lineup will include a women’s Air Jordan 1 in “Starfish,” an A Ma Maniére AJ2 and a special edition Air Jordan 7 in honor of the silhouette’s 30th anniversary. The sneaker features a mostly “Vachetta Tan”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

atmos Applies A “Realtree Camo” To The New Balance 327

While Realtree is known for its camouflage among hunters and other outdoors-enthusiasts, the company has enjoyed several streetwear and sneaker-related co-signs over the years. The latest arrives courtesy of atmos, as the Japanese institution has recently applied the brand’s prints to a New Balance 327. Akin to previously-seen releases,...
TOKYO, JP
WWD

Air Jordan Sneakers Dominate on eBay for Celebrity Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. The resale sneaker market changes by the second, but as of Tuesday, Air Jordan 1 sneakers clocked in as the bestselling celebrity sneaker collaboration on eBay. The five bestsellers were ranked based on multiple sales as opposed to solely the highest amount paid for a particular style. According to the survey, the top-dollar purchase for a pair of Air Jordan 1s on eBay set the buyer back $10,000, according to a spokesperson for the online retailer.More from WWDCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasHow...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike ZoomX StreakFly Running Shoe Is Designed For Shorter Distances

If you’re an avid runner, then models like the VaporFly NEXT% and AlphaFly Next% by Nike are likely on your radar. Designed for long-distance running, but suitable for daily training, those two silhouettes have held their own against the competition in the rather cutthroat and fast-paced running shoe industry. For the more casual runner looking to take their daily running workouts more seriously in 2022, the ZoomX StreakFly fulfills a very unique yet much-needed purpose as it is engineered specifically for shorter distances. And although a 5K and 10K is hardly an easy task for beginners, it’s often used as a benchmark for progress, so what better than a shoe designed for that purpose?
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Louis Vuitton x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Revealed In Several Colors

During the Summer of last year, Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton revealed one of the most exciting Air Force 1 collaborations in years. Rivaling even the Dior x Air Jordan 1, the collection saw many a colorway upgraded with LV’s signature leathers. And with Abloh’s unfortunate passing just a couple months ago, many were unsure whether these would see the light of day. However, considering new in-hand images of the shoe have recently surfaced, it seems entirely possible that the release is proceeding as planned.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A Cool Mix Of Greys Take Over The Latest adidas Trae Young 1

Currently averaging a whole three points above his career high of 24.7 points per game, Trae Young continues to be a force to be reckoned with on the NBA hardwood. Off the court, the Texas native also continues to deliver compelling takes on his adidas Trae Young 1 sneaker, with the latest ensemble indulging in a mix of cool greys.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Jordan 6 Rings Channels The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”

In early 2020, the world tuned in to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docs-series, which brought newfound attention to Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. Models like the Air Jordan 13 were remembered for playing a pivotal role in #23’s final NBA championship run, with its “Playoffs” colorway recently landing on the Jordan 6 Rings, a hybrid design that combines every silhouette in which the Chicago Bulls-legend won a ring.
APPAREL

