Higher construction costs force new home buyers to seek larger loans

By Brad Finkelstein
nationalmortgagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher building costs pushed the average size for a mortgage on a newly constructed home to an all-time high, but also contributed to a slowdown in purchases in December, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. Compared with November, mortgage application volume for a new home purchase fell 5%, while on...

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Appraisals undervalue refis for Black borrowers: Fannie Mae

Black borrowers applying to refinance their home loans receive slightly undervalued appraisals, while those for white consumers tended to get overvalued, a new Fannie Mae working paper found. Fannie reported that some gaps relative to automated valuation models approached -1% for Black consumers, and 2% for white ones. The government-sponsored...
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBA Says New Home Sales Tilting to Higher Priced Properties

While new home sales have been performing well over the last few months, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) expects a stumble in December. Its Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for the month shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreasing 5.0 percent compared to November and by 7.1 percent from December 2020. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Serious delinquencies drop below a key benchmark

The number of borrowers whose payments were 90 days late or more but were not in foreclosure has fallen below 1 million for the first time since May 2020, according to Black Knight. Serious delinquencies clocked in at 946,000 last month. That’s down from 1,026,000 in November and 2,146,000 in...
Sherwood Gazette

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
theregistrysf.com

Report: Construction Costs Will Likely Begin to Stabilize in 2022

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry has been faced with a myriad of challenges, from global supply chain issues causing an increase in material costs to a lack of labor. However, according to a national fourth quarter construction report from construction management company Cumming Group, 2022 will likely see prices begin to decline to normal inflationary rates as issues begin to resolve themselves.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Housing bubble exists today, consumers say. Redfin economist disagrees

Not only do the vast majority of potential home purchasers and sellers believe a housing bubble exists in their market, just under half of real estate professionals think that is the case as well, a Redfin survey found. But Daryl Fairweather, the company's chief economist, described the current situation as...
nationalmortgagenews.com

FHA to weigh mortgage insurance premium cut after 1Q

The Federal Housing Administration plans to consider the question of whether any change should be made to the mortgage insurance premiums after March, according to a Department of Housing Urban Development official. When asked if the extraordinary health of the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund could warrant a cut to premiums...
realtybiznews.com

Tips for Successful Home Buyers

Navigating the real estate market can be a little scary for the novice, especially in the days of COVID-19. With inventories low and mortgage rate on the rise, experts predict a consistent growth in the market for 2022 and a mortgage rate slow-down. Successful buyers will look for an agent who is well-versed in negotiations and understands the local market.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Housing risk intensifying in the East, Midwest and California

Despite high demand for homes and relatively low levels of distress due to the government relief applied as a result of the pandemic, pressure on certain local markets doesn’t seem to be letting up. By the end of 2021, counties most vulnerable to housing stress remained concentrated in pockets...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates move up as markets warily watch Fed

Fixed-rate mortgages increased for the fourth week in a row, as markets continue to make moves in response to central bank policy. The 30-year mortgage averaged 3.56% for the weekly period ending Jan. 20, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. Seven days earlier, the average came in at 3.45%, while in the same time frame a year ago, it had landed at 2.77%.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Crypto mortgage product allows borrowers to post bitcoin as collateral

Milo Credit, a venture-backed fintech based in Miami, has unveiled a cryptocurrency mortgage, which allows bitcoin holders the opportunity to tap into the value of digital assets without converting them to dollars. Milo Credit began developing the product last year after numerous requests from buyers and investors looking for a...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to add desktop appraisals to systems in March

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have announced the dates when they’ll follow up on their regulator’s promise to make one of the appraisal flexibilities introduced amid the pandemic a permanent part of their operations. The two major government-related mortgage investors will add desktop appraisal messaging to their automated...
nationalmortgagenews.com

U.S. housing starts rise unexpectedly on multifamily building

New U.S. home construction unexpectedly strengthened in December to the fastest pace in nine months, led by apartment projects and suggesting builders found some success navigating shortages of materials and labor. Residential starts rose 1.4% to a 1.70 million annualized rate from a 1.68 million pace in November, according to...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae tweaks origination forecast on inflation worries

The effects of inflation and rising interest rates are the driver of the tweaks Fannie Mae made to its mortgage and economic forecast for January. Fannie Mae now projects that 2021 closed with $4.44 trillion of mortgage originations, down from $4.45 trillion predicted in the December forecast. Purchase volume estimates were reduced by $20 billion to $1.86 trillion, while refinancings made up $2.58 trillion, $5 billion higher than the December estimate.
