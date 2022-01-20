Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Avelo Airlines plans to hire 120 new pilots, offering bonuses and commuter stipends, to attract candidates, it was announced today.

Avelo Airlines is offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus for new pilots, an $1,800 virtual base stipend, and elevating first-year pay by 50% for captains and nearly 30% for first officers. The pay scale is the highest in the ultra- low cost carrier and regional carrier sectors of the U.S. airline industry, according to a release from Avelo Airlines.

``We're committed to attracting and retaining the industry's best pilots,'' said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. ``In addition to our enhanced pay scale, Avelo supports quality of life initiatives such as an additional $1,800 per month to help offset the cost of commuting. And, if a pilot chooses to live in base, they'll keep the $1,800 per month.''

The first-year hourly pay rate for captains being offered is $200 per hour, an increase from $135 per hour. At five years of service, Arvelo Airlines pilots will earn $220 per hour. First-year first officers will be offered $90 per hour and $140 per hour after five years of service.

``At Avelo Airlines, pilots hire pilots,'' said Avelo Chief Operating Officer Captain Greg Baden. ``We encourage pilots at any stage in their professional career to apply.''