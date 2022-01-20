Here's who's coming to Jazz Fest 2022

Jazz Fest announced its 2022 lineup today, and Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks are among performers who have been scheduled since 2020 set to join the fest for its return to the New Orleans Fairgrounds this April.

There has not been a Jazz Fest since the spring of 2019. The fest had announced its 2020 lineup and was days away from announcing stages and times when the pandemic struck. Festival producers at first planned to postpone to that fall, but the ongoing pandemic led them to make the tough decision to cancel 2020 altogether.

Then in June 2021, Jazz Fest announced its show would go on in October, and even would be part of The Rolling Stones' North American tour. But then the coronavirus Delta surge hit, and the fest announced its cancellation once again.

"Ticket holders who rolled their 2020 and 2021 tickets over will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing," the fest announced.

Festival organizers also announced that they will adhere to all state and local coronavirus regulations, including the city of New Orleans' proof of vaccination or proof of recent negative COVID test requirements. Click here for more information on the fest's COVID protocols.

Jazz Fest 2022 is set to begin Friday, April 29, and concludes Sunday, May 8.